PAWTUCKET – It’s an exciting time for Shri Yoga Studio in Pawtucket, which has moved to its new location at 390 Pine St.
The property of 15,000 square feet has undergone some substantial changes since it was purchased by Shri founder and owner Alison Bologna in 2020 from Dave and Diane Sheilby at Tallman Enterprises/Stretch Products.
Along with the yoga studio and Flying Shuttles art studio for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, the Italianate style building with repointed brick will also welcome a café and new affordable housing.
The changes are all part of a revitalization project that’s been years in the making, hampered by the pandemic and other factors such inflation that delayed the construction and grand opening of the space. The Pine Street Project, as it is referred to, was designed by Bologna, with help from architect Ed Wojcik and contractor Stand Corporation.
PCF Development was also instrumental with getting the project off the ground.
“I could not have done this by myself,” Bologna told The Breeze during a tour of the facility. “PCF has been fantastic to work with; I love the architect we work with and the Stand Corporation, everyone’s been really great.”
Upon entering Shri, visitors face a large wall with wallpaper photos of clients the studio has worked with and a neon pink sign, which Bologna chose to go with from a Providence neon sign artist. The perimeter of the space branches off into various rooms including a staff break room to have lunch and catch up with one another, a boardroom for meetings, and a large studio for the yoga classes to take place.
There is also a treatment room for students to get a massage, acupuncture, or Reiki services.
“We try to keep the space open and authentic while keeping it in line with what we need to do for our mission,” Bologna said.
Shri’s mission, Bologna noted, is to bring light to the community through healing arts.
“All of our teachers are trained on the curriculum and we’re always supporting one another in groups,” she said. “When we have adaptive yoga classes, it requires several of us to be together and we show up.”
Along the walls of the space are art pieces made by students who visit the studio and from friends in the community. Other décor is from the building itself, such as old safes that were found and refurbished when construction started, which Bologna uses as ornamental pieces to retain the space’s original feel. Another room is designated as a mini museum displaying old sewing machines that were dug up from the top floor of the building.
The Conant Thread/Coats & Clark Mill Complex New Office Building that Shri is now located in functioned as clerical space for the internationally known Conant Thread Company. The Pawtucket plant was the largest textile mill complex in the Blackstone Valley, and Pawtucket’s largest employer for many decades. The original two-story, red brick building was constructed between 1880 and 1882.
Old scrolls were also framed and hung on the walls, which inspired a separate wall to be painted with scroll pieces by local mural painter Helio Pacheco. The yoga studio, which was rebuilt to include lots of windows for light, will eventually have a retractable wall to separate it into two rooms.
“The idea is to double the number of students we serve,” Bologna said.
The building has eight apartments, with five of them being 30-year deed restricted affordable housing. So far, Bologna has leased out three one-bedroom apartments for move-in on July 1.
The affordable housing units all come with new appliances and original hardwood floors. They are designed in a clean, modern black and white theme and are all environmentally remediated. Most of all, they are about a block away from the new Pawtucket-Central Falls Commuter Rail Station.
The overall idea for the building, Bologna said, is for it to be a mixed use and mixed income.
“So we have some market rate, some affordable, and downstairs is a mixture of non-profit and for-profit work in addition to the café,” she said.
“The whole idea is it’s sustainable and we’re not just putting a group of people under one umbrella, it’s wrap around services; it’s art, it’s food, it’s healing arts, it’s workforce development, it’s all of it” she said.
The café will be built in the back garage on the premises and operated by Life, Inc, which is a workforce development program for adults with disabilities. Bologna envisions the café to have an open kitchen in the back and seating in the front, new glass doors, and a glass garage door that can be rolled up to allow for seating on the sidewalk.
“Once Pine Street is developed, the city is going to redo the sidewalks and the lighting,” Bologna said.
She said she is pleased with how her vision of the space came to life.
“I really wanted the space to be beautiful,” she said. “I wanted people to come in and feel uplifted. I love design work and I just feel like everyone deserves a beautiful place to go to, honoring the tradition of the building.”
Despite taking two years to come to fruition, Bologna said she is grateful for all the support received to get the building revamped.
“I can’t say enough about the mayor and the Planning Department, they’ve been fantastic,” she said. “Every time we hit a wall, I was very direct and said, we need more help…and they listened and took action and were committed to the city.”
