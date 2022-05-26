BURRILLVILLE – The 2022 Run to Home Base “Pints for Vets” fundraising event will be held on June 11 at 12 p.m. at Bravo Brewing Co. in Pascoag.
This event is organized in part by Crystal Verrier, resident of Burrillville running and raising money to help veterans get the care they need for their invisible wounds. This is Verrier’s third year fundraising, and she is currently in ninth place out of 1,067 runners.
More information is available on Facebook under the event “Pints for Vets Fundraiser.”
