WOONSOCKET – A Linden tree that used to sit in Helene Labrecque’s front yard at 64 Spring St. is now replaced with a play pirate ship, measuring 28 feet by 8 feet, for her 4-year-old grandson, LJ.
Last year, according to Labrecque, the Linden tree, estimated at 300 years old, had to be taken down because of root rot.
“It was a staple, my mother was born in Woonsocket in 1925 and she remembered it being huge when she walked by,” said Labrecque. She added that when the tree came down, she knew her family had to have something that would bring everyone to the same spot where the tree used to sit.
Labrecque’s late parents purchased the home in 1961, raising 11 children. In 2000, Helene bought it from them. Her son Luke and his family, wife Stephanie, and son LJ, live with her in the home as the fourth generation.
“You don’t see a lot of that (generations living together) anymore, so it’s a beautiful thing. I think back about my parents raising 11 kids and there’s still so much life, love, and laughter that’s still going on in this house,” she said.
The pirate ship idea came from Labrecque’s fiancé, Gerry LeBlanc, who designed and built the ship with the help of a few friends during the peak of this summer’s heat wave in Rhode Island. According to Labrecque, there were days they were outside building in 100-degree temperatures.
“He wanted to get this done for LJ so bad,” she said.
The ship, 28 feet long, 8 feet wide, and 8 feet tall, cost around $4,500 to build. It features two slides, a rock climbing wall, a steering wheel, and captain’s quarters in the back. The old Linden tree’s stump is also still seen peeking out from underneath.
LeBlanc’s friend, Randy, carved the bow of the ship, which is an Eagle, with a chainsaw, while another friend made the small portable cannon and added features to make it look rustic. At night, torches light up around the ship with twinkling fairy lights all the way up to the flag where a skeleton sits in a basket.
The only addition still to go is paintings of pirates looking out of the portholes.
“FedEx (drivers) stop by and come in and ask if they can take a look,” said Labrecque. A number of people have also asked LeBlanc to build more pirate ships like this one in their yards.
LJ spends most of his time, when it’s not hot and before the mosquitoes come out, driving the ship as Captain LJ. Neighbors and friends come by all the time to join LJ’s crew. When Halloween comes around, said Labrecque, the family plans to hold a pirate-themed party outside on and around the ship.
LJ’s favorite part of the pirate ship is the helm.
