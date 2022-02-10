LINCOLN — The Blackstone Valley Historical Society, headquartered in Lincoln, is opening its doors to the public for its first program of the year: a presentation by historian Jim Bailey on the voyage and great escape of the pirate captain Henry Every.
Bailey, a lifelong Rhode Islander from Warwick, is an avid metal detectorist who made national headlines with a recent discovery: an intact 17th-century coin which has helped solve the mystery of one of history’s most prosperous pirates.
The Arabian coin, recovered by Bailey in a Middletown meadow, has been connected to the plunder taken by Every and the crew of the pirate ship Fancy. Every is one of the most successful pirates in history, escaping with his loot and evading capture.
Every, whose piracy career lasted only a few years, organized a mutiny aboard a large Mughal vessel off the coast of India in 1695.
Bailey’s discovery and subsequent research, which was published by the American Numismatic Society, shed light on what happened to Every, who vanished from all records in 1696. Turns out, the world’s most wanted pirate was right here in Little Rhody.
Bailey’s research into the recovery of his coin and other 17th-century Arabian coins in southern New England was covered by the Associated Press in April of 2021, and made news worldwide as an opening of the world’s oldest cold case.
Before returning to England, Every traveled to the American colonies in the guise of a slave trader and spent time hiding out in Newport, R.I.
When he sailed for England, he left behind nearly 40 of his men seeking new lives in the American colonies.
Bailey’s presentation is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the BVHS headquarters in the Historic North Gate Toll House, 1873 Old Louisquisset Pike.
Although all programs are free, donations are gratefully accepted.
