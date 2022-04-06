PAWTUCKET – Main Street has lost its popular empanada spot, EP Kitchen, but that restaurant will soon be replaced by a pizza place, says Still on Main owner Leslie Moore.
Moore said the pizza spot will be located in the same front window space as EP Kitchen, offering both sit-down and delivery service.
Still on Main Pizzeria will be run by people who have managed numerous well-known pizza places in Rhode Island, she said, and will be part of a “new wave of shops,” including several food-based ones, set to open at Still on Main in the next six to eight weeks. She said they’ve gotten very good reviews of their pizza and wings.
The goal, said Moore, is to have a grand opening for the Still on Main Pizzeria by June 1.
EP Kitchen owner Pablo Rodriguez-Masjoan recently took the position of coordinator of workforce development and small business assistance in Central Falls, a full-time position meant to be filled by someone who is accessible to constituents and can bridge the gap between residents looking for employment and businesses looking to hire. Rodriguez-Masjoan presented as a strong candidate because his experiences as a small business owner, coupled with his experiences in public service, have exposed him to the issues faced by both small businesses and residents, giving him a first-hand understanding of their needs, according to Central Falls officials.
As Moore and her business partners have continued to develop Still on Main in The Grant building and across the street in the former Narragansett Bay Insurance Co. building at 217 Main St., she’s remained bullish on what she describes as the “Black block” of mostly Black entrepreneurs within business incubator spaces.
Across the street from the Still on Main and the new pizza restaurant, Moore said a new convenience store called the Block Mart is also set to open, all part of a fun and positive vibe that continues in this section of Main Street, which has long been a target for urban renewal. The convenience store should be good for bringing in foot traffic, she said.
Kobi Dennis and his partners behind the Cornerstone Complex across the street from Still on Main now have a number of tenants, said Moore, among them several nonprofits, including Juneteenth RI.
The pandemic has certainly had an impact on business locally, said Moore, but what’s helped her tenants is the focus on providing very affordable spaces for them to grow in. The idea, she said, is that if it doesn’t work out for the business owner, it also won’t have broken the bank to try.
Some tenants have done so well that they’ve been able to expand elsewhere with a new concept, she said, and though it’s bittersweet to lose them, “that’s what we were really hoping for” in terms of providing a place for businesses to grow and flourish. If the goal is to see businesses grow, she said, they should be celebrating when that happens.
Among the businesses to grow beyond their walls at Still on Main are Syroya’s Bakery, which has moved to a new space on Mineral Spring Avenue in North Providence, Nissi Naturals, which has expanded to a larger space across the street at 235 Main St., and LaFox Styles Studio, which has expanded to a new location at Pawtuxet Village.
The Grant building was once home to the W.T. Grant Company as its sole occupant. It was converted to a multi-tenant mall in 1975. Still on Main at The Grant is today named for William Grant Still, a Black musician and composer who lived from 1896 to 1978 and created nearly 200 works. A sign on the front of the building quotes him as saying, “We all rise together or we don’t rise at all,” and says he dreamed that his music would help bring racial harmony to the country.
