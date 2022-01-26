NORTH PROVIDENCE – Plans now under consideration by town planners are calling for a new gas station and convenience store at the property where The Fire Brick Oven Pizza and Bar used to operate, including a restaurant and electric car charging stations.
The plan from the Procaccianti Companies calls for 16 fueling pumps, eight electric charging stations, a convenience store, and a restaurant with a drive-thru, said Town Planner Brent Wiegand. He told The Breeze this seems like a positive reuse for the property.
Town tax records show The Fire property being owned by Northview Realty, which also purchased the two homes on either side of the former restaurant space, giving them “block-to-block” ownership, said Wiegand.
The project is part of the ongoing Neon Marketplace expansion in Rhode Island, which includes new stores in Warwick and Seekonk, Mass., according to the company’s website. Offerings include brick oven style pizza, premium coffee, and “grinders your way.”
Company representatives have publicly noted that while New England has a great coffee culture and solid convenience stores, no one to this point has managed to pair great coffee and food with 24/7 gas or electric service.
An application for master plan approval was on the North Providence Planning Board agenda of Jan. 12, but the matter was continued due to a small notification issue with abutters, said Wiegand. At a December meeting, attorney Nicholas Goodier had requested a continuance to Jan. 12 so the full membership of the board could consider the plan.
The application calls for a single structure housing a gas station, restaurant and market along with associated gas pumps, electric charging stations and overhang. The Planning Board will consider a recommendation to the Zoning Board for a special use permit for the drive-thru use, to expand the commercial general zone to the entire lot, and for a sign size variance.
Wiegand said his one real concern on this proposal is that there are too many parking spots proposed, or nearly 75 when the eight charging station spots and 16 gas pump spots are factored in, so he will be recommending that the 11 spots on the back portion of the property nearest to residents be eliminated.
The plan also calls for vegetative buffers, Wiegand said.
Wiegand said the purchase of the abutting properties is good for those owners in that they won’t have to be concerned about the project going forward. Owning from one street to the other also helps make the approval process that much easier, he said.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said projects such as this one, where vacant properties are redeveloped, continue to be “our salvation” as a town that doesn’t have much open space remaining.
“It’s a pretty decent proposal,” he said, adding that he likes that the developer purchased the houses on either side.
Braulio Menacho, who recently purchased a home near the proposed project, said this week that he’s opposed to it for several reasons, including that it will hurt companies nearby, including pizza places and bakeries. Menacho said he’s also concerned about increased traffic for what’s already a long wait to travel down Mineral Spring Avenue, as well as increased pollution.
