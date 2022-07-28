SCITUATE – The Scituate Plan Commission gave preliminary and master plan approval last week for a 22-lot subdivision off Nipmuc Road, despite abutters’ concerns about there being only one way in and out of the development.

Attorney Joe Scott, representing the Scituate Highlands development, said nothing changed in the plans since receiving approval in 2019. Unfortunately, he said, the permit expired, bringing the plans back to the Plan Commission.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.