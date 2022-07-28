SCITUATE – The Scituate Plan Commission gave preliminary and master plan approval last week for a 22-lot subdivision off Nipmuc Road, despite abutters’ concerns about there being only one way in and out of the development.
Attorney Joe Scott, representing the Scituate Highlands development, said nothing changed in the plans since receiving approval in 2019. Unfortunately, he said, the permit expired, bringing the plans back to the Plan Commission.
Plans are for Scituate Highland on Nipmuc Road to be built in two phases, each with individual access with one road for entering and exiting, a total of 22 units on 84 acres.
Engineer Chris Duhamel presented four different variations of the plans, each including one way in and out of the development. He said plans show the potential to extend the road up to abutting property owners’ paper street. Hanson said a paper street is the potential means of entry or exit for all the people in the area.
He said developers have met the obligations made by the town, and the commission agreed.
“We’re not changing from what was previously approved by the board. It’s a beautiful area, a successful subdivision. It’s fully in compliance with the comprehensive plan. I hope the board recommends that and seeks the approval to reinstate what was once in hand,” Duhamel said.
The Plan Commission agreed, and Chairperson Jeffrey Hanson said the development and density are compliant with the comprehensive plan, that they preserve the scenic quality of the area and town, and that they cause no negative environmental impacts.
“That is certainly in keeping in the rural character of Scituate,” Hanson said.
Answering several abutters expressing concerns for the safety of Scituate Highlands residents with only one way in and out. Hanson said that in his professional opinion, the Plan Commission does not have the authority to force private land owners to give up their land to build roadways to support other private developers.
He said he sees “great potential” in the plans.
Potterville resident Steve Kornatz said the development goes against the recommendation of the former and current Potterville fire chief, who felt that the development is unsafe without a second means of access. Kornatz said the development flies in the face of the comprehensive plan and against the wishes of the majority of the local residents of Potterville. He said issues such as traffic volume and speeding are also concerns for residents.
Abutter Reggie Centracchio said it is the commission’s responsibility to keep the people of Scituate safe, including those who would live in the development. He said approving the development is taking on the risk of a landlocked development.
“You are here to keep everybody safe,” he said.
Plan Commission member Gene Allen, who is the Department of Public Works director in Smithfield, said he had trouble figuring out what the issue is with development with one access point. He said in his experience, there are people and companies to call should a tree block access to the development, and will give priority to clearing access in the case of an emergency.
“There are response teams available to address that. It can happen anywhere in the state,” Allen said.
Developers also confirmed with the Rhode Island Department of Transportation that the bridge on the culvert road is structurally sound to handle all manner of traffic, though town engineering consultant Joe Casali recommended a limit on construction vehicles to 20 tons per axle.
