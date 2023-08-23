PAWTUCKET – Plans to convert a vacant office building at 160 Beechwood Ave. into 15 affordable housing units are moving forward now that developer PCF Development is on board.
The property was purchased by the city along with another property at 205 Owen Ave. late last year.
The property on Beechwood Avenue, which is adjacent to the former Memorial Hospital, was the main topic of discussion at an Aug. 15 Pawtucket Planning Commission meeting, where it received unanimous approval to move forward. It will go before the Zoning Board of Appeals on Monday, Aug. 28.
The city purchased the building from the state through an auction for $400,000. The property was formerly an office building owned by Medart Associates, and was purchased by the state in 1998 to convert into medical offices.
The city put out the property for sale to private purchasers for bids, and the winning bidder was PCF Development, which does numerous projects around Pawtucket and Central Falls.
The property at 205 Owen Ave was also purchased in a similar way, through a HOME block grant and American Rescue Plan Act funds. The purchase of both properties is part of a wider plan to enhance affordable housing in the city.
As reported by The Breeze in 2021, Mayor Donald Grebien has committed to building and restoring 322 units to be on target with the state’s goal of 10 percent affordable housing in every community.
The effort to target a multi-faceted issue impacting many areas of the community includes Community Development Block Grant funding for the development of 39 units within a decade’s time, funding from first-time homebuyer programs, and the city’s investment into the HOME Investment partnership program to develop 37 affordable units.
Funding from the American Rescue Plan Act is also being used on affordable housing projects in the city.
