NORTH PROVIDENCE – Three new elementary schools in North Providence are expected to be completed by September of 2026, according to the town’s pending stage 2 application to the state.

Philip Conte, of StudioJAED, said the application is due Feb. 15, and it includes designs, geotechnical work, cost estimations, and enrollment figures, among other details.

Tags

(1) comment

mpatrick
mpatrick

Man I'm getting old. I remember when Greystone Elementary was built to replace the then old Mary E. Owens Elementary on Waterman Ave. Can't believe that was over 50 years ago! Maybe why my memory of the Owens Elementary school name may be a bit fuzzy...

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.