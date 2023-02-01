NORTH PROVIDENCE – Three new elementary schools in North Providence are expected to be completed by September of 2026, according to the town’s pending stage 2 application to the state.
Philip Conte, of StudioJAED, said the application is due Feb. 15, and it includes designs, geotechnical work, cost estimations, and enrollment figures, among other details.
The plan calls for a new Centredale School, new Greystone School, and new Whelan School, all of which will be built on other portions of their existing sites and not require the use of temporary swing space facilities because the old schools will be left up until the new ones are completed.
The stage 2 application, following up on a state legislative ask and voter approval of the plan to upgrade all of the remaining outdated schools in town, is necessary to be considered for maximum state reimbursement on the projects.
The plan, coming in just under a $125 million projection at $124.42 million, calls for the three new schools to be built all at once, achieving cost savings due to economies of scale but requiring extra attention to detail due to all the moving parts, said Conte.
A new athletic support and administrative office facility behind North Providence High School is planned to be ready by July 2024, aligning with the town’s goals to be able to demolish the old administrative offices on Mineral Spring Avenue and convert the property into parking for Centredale businesses.
Whelan is unique in that it will be built on a sloping site, standing at three stories tall on one side and two on the other, but there are issues with the plan, said Conte.
The plans also call for further upgrades to modernize the high school and middle schools, including a new auditorium at the high school. With HVAC upgrades done during the pandemic, other upgrades will mostly be done on the “water side” rather than the “air side.”
School Committee member Gina Picard asked about maintaining playground space for recess during construction, and Conte said there will probably be some hybrid solutions hammered out in discussions. It’s quite possible that play structures will need to be removed for a period of time, he said, but not everything is figured out.
Officials are expecting a minimum reimbursement from the state on the project of 60 percent, with bonuses projected to bump that up to 80 percent.
Man I'm getting old. I remember when Greystone Elementary was built to replace the then old Mary E. Owens Elementary on Waterman Ave. Can't believe that was over 50 years ago! Maybe why my memory of the Owens Elementary school name may be a bit fuzzy...
