WOONSOCKET – One city’s loss is another’s gain, as the developer of Galileo’s Skatepark, once planned to be opened in an old mill in downtown Pawtucket, is now expected to open in Woonsocket.
Owner Regis King said he plans to open soon in the Woonsocket Plaza, 2000 Diamond Hill Road, sandwiched between Burlington and Dollar Tree and in the former Planet Fitness space.
The project is cut in size from what had been planned in Pawtucket due to space constraints, said King, but the facility will still be a great one and is coming along nicely.
Inspections were completed last week, new artwork has been completed, and King says he expects to start the actual build just after the July 4 holiday.
King says this project includes the skatepark, a fitness center, game cafe, and educational center.
With all the excess ramps and obstacles that won’t be used from the Pawtucket location, King said he plays to donate to the city skate park near Woonsocket’s middle schools, and is working with the city on that effort, including seeking volunteers to help with maintenance.
The plaza often referred to as Diamond Hill Plaza in Woonsocket has seen a lot of turnover during the past decade, with Planet Fitness previously moving out in the summer of 2017 into a new space in the neighboring Walnut Hill Plaza.
Both plazas have seen plenty of vacancies in the years since Walmart and Lowe’s moved out of the area.
King recently announced that the Pawtucket skatepark didn’t work out because the owners of the building they were looking to go in kept giving deadlines on when the space would be ready and kept failing to meet them. They set aside 40,000 square feet of space for the skatepark, but after it was built decided they wanted them to have 12,000 square feet, which meant they would have to tear part of the park down to conform. The owners decided that they could only have a fitness center if it didn’t have any weights.
“It started to become very uncomfortable there, and it was apparent that we could not grow,” he said.
Lighthouse Skatepark, previously located in the Pawtucket Creative Commerce Center at 881 Main St., is still in the process of opening at a new location, and Pawtucket also still has its outdoor skate bowl skatepark across from McCoy Stadium.
Owners of Lighthouse Skatepark are running an online fundraiser to help with the cost of relocating, raising nearly $5,000 toward a $30,000 goal.
The cost to get in will be anywhere between zero to $10 depending on the day and promotion, according to King.
