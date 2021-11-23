NORTH PROVIDENCE – A new drive-thru fast food restaurant is planned on Mineral Spring Avenue, this one on property once owned by the late Diane Echmalian at 3 Malcolm St. next to the Coffee Connection plaza.
Stephen DiNobile, of Triangle Development, which also owns the Coffee Connection building, told the Planning Board at the Nov. 10 meeting that he was seeking approval to join four commercial lots into one to accommodate the single drive-thru restaurant.
DiNobile, of Superior View Boulevard in North Providence, said he’s owned the Malcolm Street property for a couple of years, and with a continued struggle along Mineral Spring Avenue to fill vacant spaces, including at developments by his friend Anthony Manzo, he decided to go the route of a single 2,500-square-foot fast-food restaurant occupant for the parcel instead of another 5,000-square-foot multi-tenant building such as the one next door, where there are five total units.
Fewer mom and pop shops are looking to open physical locations, he said, so it was more feasible for developers to lease out this parcel to one large corporation.
Asked by Planning Board member Shane Piche whether a franchise tenant has been finalized, DiNobile said they’re in talks with a couple of different companies, and the drive-through approval is a must.
He said there have been no complaints about the drive-thru use at Coffee Connection, noting the dense buffer of greenery that’s grown over the years.
The board voted to approve a master plan for the project, with conditions, and recommended approval by zoners of the drive-thru window. The applicant had sought a combining of the more conceptual master plan and more detailed preliminary plan, but officials didn’t go along with that.
Piche also asked DiNobile if he asked for an abandonment of the barely used Malcolm Street to potentially accommodate a driveway instead of having an exit and entrance at such a high-traffic spot on Mineral Spring Avenue. DiNobile responded that they didn’t, explaining that it would likely cost between $50,000 and $100,000 to move utility poles.
DiNobile said the crazy traffic at this spot near Lowe’s and the Douglas Avenue intersection is actually to the property’s advantage, as “it’s brutal” here already whether it’s 10 a.m. or 5 p.m. and people are going so slowly that they’ll generally let a driver in.
“Actually, it’s to our advantage,” he said of the business here.
It was Diane Echmalian who famously held out for a higher asking price from would-be developers of her home, which was the last residential unit on this stretch of Mineral Spring Avenue. She died in February of 2019, and it was sold through a trustee to Triangle Development in August of that year.
