NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Planning Board is scheduling a series of daytime workshop meetings to zero in on one agenda item: Finding resolutions to the town’s development density problems.
Member Wendy Regan made the suggestion of daytime meetings at the Jan. 12 meeting, saying she wanted to remove that discussion from regular meetings on various projects that have grown very long. She said this will allow the board to “just jump in and take it on.”
Regan described proposed modifications to local code as “absolutely needed changes.”
The first meeting is set for Feb. 7 at 3 p.m., and at that meeting members will finalize subsequent meetings, said Town Planner Brent Wiegand.
If workshops go much longer than two hours, said Wiegand, he’ll probably suggest cutting them off.
“It could last a while,” he said. “There are a lot of opinions on the board, so I think there will be a lot of discussion.”
Officials previously discussed an open-ended moratorium on development until new zoning rules are drafted, but ultimately decided based on legal advice not to do so.
At a meeting last November, Regan said it’s “shame on us” that the Planning Board hasn’t proposed proper zoning amendments over about three decades to adequately control development.
Wiegand previously said that there’s a key discrepancy between the town’s comprehensive plan, which is supposed to steer development in the town and what the community is supposed to be, and its zoning ordinance. The comprehensive plan calls for much lower density of development for multi-family developments, while the zoning ordinance allows higher density, or more units, and zoning trumps the comprehensive plan. Developers, he said last October, are “getting away with higher density as a result.”
Numerous developers in recent months have taken advantage of the discrepancy, he said at the time.
The general consensus discussed to this point is that about seven units are appropriate for one acre of property in a multi-family zone, or a little more than 6,000 square feet per unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.