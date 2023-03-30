SMITHFIELD – Residents came out in numbers to speak against a four-house development at 29 Leland Mowry Drive last Thursday, but despite concerns, the Planning Board approved the project.
The board unanimously approved a minor subdivision project on .745 acres off Leland Mowry Drive and Hillside Drive for four, 1,200-square-foot single-family homes.
Planning Board members offered concerns about the high-density affordable housing plan putting four houses where there were previously three. Chairperson Al Gizzarelli said the board found itself in a difficult position with the town’s comprehensive plan and efforts to meet the state’s 10 percent low-to-moderate-income housing minimum.
He said that while the board’s hands are tied with the development approval, members put abutters’ concerns into every decision they make.
“It’s not something we love either. It’s something we do our best with when we have to approve these projects. We do them with you in mind,” Gizzarelli said. “We try and work that into the project as best we can.”
Gizzarelli said the development is consistent with surrounding lots, except for their size, and is consistent with the comprehensive plan.
“Whether we can or can’t ask for a reduction to three lots, it’s out of our hands based on comp permits for the state of Rhode Island,” Gizzarelli said.
The bottom line, he said, is that the board can’t deny it.
Board members expressed concerns about the development before passing it with conditions, including granting a small parcel of land on the corner of Hillside Street and Leland Mowry Drive as open space, putting in a retaining wall on lot four, topping each driveway with an 18-foot hammerhead turnaround, and allowing the applicant to build a split-level home or the current one-story plan with a 15-foot rear setback.
Member Kenneth Orabona said the developer seems cooperative in terms of what he’ll do to keep the town and abutters happy. All agreed that they were bound by the comprehensive plan to approve the development.
Member Michael Moan said he was not happy about the development, and said he would like to see a larger yard to allow for families to grow and children to play, particularly on lot four.
Member Charles Boyd expressed the same concerns.
“How can someone enjoy the yard? They could plant a garden, but I can’t see how a child could play out there safely,” he said.
Helping Hands proposed four houses on less than an acre with parking for two cars and town water and sewer connections. The homes are three-bedroom structures with one bathroom each.
Attorney David Igliozzi defended the development, saying issues with water, sewer and soil erosion, which are currently not issues, would be grounds for not going forward, but issues with side yards, backyards, and consistency are not grounds for denial.
Abutters said they’re concerned about lot sizes, increased traffic, water and sewer issues, neighborhood safety and loss of privacy. Deborah Thompson said she was concerned about the number of houses on a small plot of land.
“My main concern is traffic,” Thompson said, adding that she will continue to go to meetings so her voice is heard.
Katie Cortes expressed concerns about the retention wall on lot four that she said seems more like a few boulders.
Helping Hands of America owner and founder Robert Sacchetti, who funds development mostly through donations, provided traffic studies from the Smithfield Police Department that he said prove the street does not have much traffic and that the development will not cause traffic.
Igliozzi said Helping Hands has 20 to 30 similar projects under its belt so far.
Land surveyor Patricia Kelly said developers will provide screening between abutters and each house, as well as minimal grading at each site. She said she is confident the houses will fit within the lots.
Kelly said developers would be willing to take another look at the backyard to enlarge it somewhat.
