SMITHFIELD – Bryant University’s Capital Improvement Director Tom Mann eased concerns about the safety of their proposed 10,000-square-foot storage building last week, saying it will not be used to store any hazardous materials.

The Planning Board unanimously approved the building during the Sept. 15 meeting, allowing Bryant to return for administrative final approval on the project, which has the option to expand another 10,000 square feet in the future.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.