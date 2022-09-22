SMITHFIELD – Bryant University’s Capital Improvement Director Tom Mann eased concerns about the safety of their proposed 10,000-square-foot storage building last week, saying it will not be used to store any hazardous materials.
The Planning Board unanimously approved the building during the Sept. 15 meeting, allowing Bryant to return for administrative final approval on the project, which has the option to expand another 10,000 square feet in the future.
Mann explained to the board that the structure is to help store bulk furniture, sports equipment, attic stock and some filing. He said Bryant does not have a lot of storage space, though it does have a tremendous amount of furniture.
Hazardous materials are typically stored in other facilities, if at all, Mann said. He said the small campus gets fertilizer and similar materials delivered as needed. The campus has a fueling station with an above-ground storage tank on campus, and uses small containers to transport a small amount of fuel for lawnmowers and other equipment.
“There is no bulk hazardous accumulation,” he said.
Mann added that only one-third of the storage facility will be climate controlled, and that is for storage of files.
Lastly, Mann said hazardous material storage has codes and guidelines that dictate features needed for safe storage. Further, he said the university has a hazardous material removal service.
“We are not designing the facility to store hazardous materials,” he said.
Engineer Joe Casali said the building will be placed on a 90-acre lot at the rear of the campus, near other storage and maintenance buildings. Though the building is in a planned development zone. The north and south borders of the lot abut a residential district requiring a 100-foot setback, which developers met.
Casali said a trail will be moved to wrap around the building, and a stone wall will be moved and repurposed in compliance with state law.
