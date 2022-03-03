LINCOLN – The Lincoln Planning Board has given the nod to three applicants looking to build new houses in town.
An application by Oliver H.J. Perry Jr. was the first to be heard by the board at Town Hall on Feb. 23. The property is near the corner of Old Louisquisset Pike and Twin River Road, but it’s not the actual corner lot.
Perry’s property is an L-shaped property, with frontage on both Old Louisquisset and Twin River roads. He’s looking to subdivide the land into two residential lots. There’s an existing home on one of the proposed lots, and a barn that will need to be removed.
A neighbor indicated that several people in the crowd were other abutters, all who supported the project. The board voted to approve the application at the preliminary plan level.
The board also heard from an attorney representing Lonsdale Land Management LLC, the developer looking to build two new homes off Cobble Hill Road.
They’ve applied for a comprehensive permit to add land to one lot, while subdividing the remaining land into two new residential lots. There’s an existing home on the first lot, which also features an easement allowing access to a stone clubhouse at the back of the property.
The club members will continue to be able to use the dirt right-of-way to access the structure. One of the new homes would be deed restricted as affordable.
Five comprehensive permit waivers are needed for the project, plus two zoning ordinance waivers. All three lots need a little less than 10 feet of frontage relief (the town requires 100 feet of frontage on all new lots). All three new lots also exceed the town’s required average lot-depth to average lot-width ratio.
Since Cobble Hill Road was repaved last year, Town Planner Al Ranaldi said Lincoln officials are taking care to make sure the road is paved accordingly when construction is done.
The board agreed to allow the application to move forward.
Board members also reviewed, at the preliminary plan level, an application by Seaview Realty LLC for three new homes near Lonsdale Elementary School.
The so-called Pascale Drive subdivision would split one lot into four residential lots.
A new home would be built on the first lot at the corner of River Road and Pascale Drive, with access from River Road. The second lot, off Pascale, has an existing home that will remain. The third and fourth lots with new homes would also be off Pascale.
An attorney for the applicant indicated that the developer would be happy to add a buffer to the back of the properties, which directly abut Lonsdale Elementary School.
The board was satisfied with the plan at this level.
The last item was a bond reduction for phase two of the Sables Road subdivision on East Lantern Road. The developer, Angell Road Development Co., submitted a new, more aesthetically pleasing design to buffer a drainage swale there.
Like Cobble Hill, Ranaldi described the area as “another classic old farm road that grew up.”
