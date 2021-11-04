NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Planning Board has approved an expanded condo plan from the developer behind Dowling Village.
An initial version of the Old Louisquisset Condominiums master plan and major land development project was discussed and approved in 2019. The project at that point proposed 21 condo units. With the applicant’s new master plan application, 30 units are proposed.
John Mancini, on behalf of the owner and the applicant on the project, Dowling Village developer Brian Bucci, offered details on the proposed plan to the Planning Board last Thursday, Oct. 28.
“So as the board recalls, this project was initially approved at the master plan stage and it was for 21 condominium units and it was part of the last parcel of the overall development scheme known as Dowling Village,” Mancini said. “The board, on Oct. 7, 2019, did grant the master plan approval.”
Mancini said that after the approval of the master plan, the pandemic hit. They slowly continued working on the project, and the applicant subsequently came across an opportunity to revamp the project by acquiring an additional piece of property at the site.
The acquisition of lot 11 enabled the developer and applicant to better situate and configure the units, Mancini said.
“In doing so, the applicant is now proceeding in front of you with a request to modify the existing master plan to permit 30 residential condominium units to modify the layout,” Mancini said. “The condominium units layout has not changed much except that they have essentially become aesthetically more pleasing.”
Mancini explained to the board that along with the layout of the units, they reworked the numbers for the low-to-moderate-income units required. Six units, or 20 percent of the total, would be for low-to-moderate-income residents, which meets the requirement.
They also increased parking to meet the needs of those living in the units. The required parking is 37 spots and they have 60 parking spots available. The excess parking is for visitors and for the residents living in the units, which are two-bedroom units.
Board members asked about making the retaining walls more attractive, for lighting in the parking lot to be compliant with dark sky standards, that water, fire, and traffic safety be looked at in more depth, and that parking be reduced.
Committee member Jeffrey Porter asked that the developer consider reducing available parking to incorporate more green space, for a pedestrian-only path to lead to nearby Booth Pond. He also asked them to see if they can create an access to the shopping plaza so residents can walk or drive directly to the plaza without having to take the main road.
“We’ll look into the opportunity to do some type of recreational area on site as you described, take that into account with respect to if it’s possible to diminish the amount of parking spaces,” Mancini said. “I think that may be a difficult thing but it is something for us to look at.”
Mancini said they will also look into making the retaining wall more attractive. He said that they will also see if there is an ability to connect the land to Dowling Village, but noted that this was a major point of discussion in 2019 and would be difficult to comply with.
“If you refer to the master plan decision back in October 2019, many of these comments were included in the decision, for example one of the conditions was a fire department review, another was dark sky-compliant lighting to be associated.” Mancini said. “We have no problem in carrying them over.”
The board approved the revised master plan with certain conditions.
