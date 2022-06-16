NORTH SMITHFIELD – On June 9, the North Smithfield Planning Board met to discuss two early-stage projects that may be coming to the town.
The first project on the agenda was an additional building for Material Sampling Technologies located at 800 Central St. The proposed building would be a 23,600 square feet, single-story building, and the layout would be “very utilitarian” according to engineer Joe Casali. It would be used as a warehouse and sorting facility for materials in the adjacent, existing building. The project would also require an 1,800-foot water line extension, which they have already been in contact with the town about and have agreed to pay for themselves.
The original proposal included two entrances to the facility, however, the Planning Board recommended that there be only one, to which the applicant capitulated.
Neighbors from Central Street came to the meeting to voice their concerns, although most individually agreed that MST has been a good, quiet neighbor so far.
Charles Rapoza expressed concern for the company’s large trucks coming down the road and its effect on traffic. Rapoza said that he himself had to petition the state for a pedestrian and bicycle sign, and that there wasn’t even a speed limit down that road for a while.
Christian de Rezendez told the Board that his family has been living on Central St. for more than 70 years, and while he understood that development on that land was a “not a question of if but a question of when,” he still had concerns about increased noise in the area.
Steve Traghella went to the podium and tried to directly talk with Casali about whether or not they could put the loading docks in a different place. Traghella was also concerned about potential resale value being affected by the development.
The Planning Board passed the Master Plan approval for MST 5-0, with stipulations that included a landscaping plan, quantifying the increase in truck traffic in that area before preliminary approval, looking at extending sidewalks southerly along Central St., and clarification on the hours of delivery for the company.
The second project discussed was for a 12-unit multifamily condominium development of six duplexes at Pole #29 on Main Street. The applicant, BB&G LLC, requested Master Plan approval to divide the 9.73-acre lot into one street-facing lot to place on duplex and another lot for construction of the rest of the duplexes.
The property, abutting the Slatersville Reservoir, faced pushback on the Main Street-facing unit. The Planning Office recommended that the building be removed from the plan because of its direct exit onto Main Street and would provide the zoning-approved distance between the buildings.
“We do disagree with two of your recommendations. We can’t lose two units in a 12-unit development such as this, particularly when we’re entitled as a matter of right under density for 24 bedrooms,” said Richard Kirby, an attorney representing BB&G LLC. He also said that they’re interested in negotiating a “payment in lieu of” the stipulation that 20-percent of the building be set aside for moderate-and-low-income housing.
Town Planner Mark Carruolo later explained that the MLI housing requirement is a town ordinance.
Carruolo also explained that the number of variances that the applicant requested came from their choice to propose two-family dwellings instead of no fewer than three-family dwellings, as the multi-family housing code under which they applied requires.
“I would argue that if they were to meet all of the requirements of the section of the code that they’re applying for, which is multifamily 5.6, one of the requirements is that the building should be no less than three-unit buildings. So that is a choice by the applicant to ask for a deviation from that. That requested deviation to reduce the number of units per building from 3 to 2 requires more buildings on the lot, which in turn triggers numerous dimensional variance requests because of that simple request,” Carruolo explained. He added that he wasn’t arguing that it was an unreasonable request, just that he was saying as a result of that request, they now cannot meet the distance between buildings.
“They now need more buildings than they would if they had three, which now results in units one and two being located in a very narrow portion of the property that cannot accommodate the size of the building plus the driveway and the parking lot,” Carruolo said.
“So it’s a result of desires by the applicant to design a project – I’m not arguing against what he wants to do, I think it’s a nice project – however, one deviation triggered multiple requests under this application,” Carruolo summed up.
At the meeting, multiple residents spoke to how fast people drive down Main Street and were concerned that the street-facing building would create problems with parking and safety.
Sheila Crawford pointed out that it’s a blind drive and one of the most dangerous parts of the street, calling it a “death trap.”
The Planning Board granted Master Plan approval 5-0 with notice that the applicant must address issues of safety with the first unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.