Dexter Rock Road development

A proposed subdivision at the corner of Dexter Rock Road and River Road calls for two new homes there.

LINCOLN – Lincoln will not restrict future access to Smithfield via Clark Road and Lantern Road, as was previously planned, following discussions during last Wednesday’s Lincoln Planning Board meeting.

The bulk of the three-hour meeting was spent going over an application by Stephen Beauregard to subdivide one lot into six for a new housing development at the end of Lantern Road in Lincoln. Along with the application came a request by Lincoln’s Department of Public Works Director Mike Gagnon to abandon a small portion of right-of-way in order to close off a future connection to Smithfield.

