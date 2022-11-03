LINCOLN – Lincoln will not restrict future access to Smithfield via Clark Road and Lantern Road, as was previously planned, following discussions during last Wednesday’s Lincoln Planning Board meeting.
The bulk of the three-hour meeting was spent going over an application by Stephen Beauregard to subdivide one lot into six for a new housing development at the end of Lantern Road in Lincoln. Along with the application came a request by Lincoln’s Department of Public Works Director Mike Gagnon to abandon a small portion of right-of-way in order to close off a future connection to Smithfield.
Town Planner Josh Berry said there are streams and wetlands separating the proposed development from Smithfield’s Clark Road. Abandoning a triangular piece of right-of-way would be a precautionary measure to prevent a connection to Smithfield, however unlikely, he said.
The main reason for requesting the abandonment, he said, is that East Lantern Road is substandard and unsuitable for heavy traffic. The subdivision application calls for widening the road, but it will still fall short of the required 30 feet.
While Lincoln’s DPW director is urging the abandonment, Smithfield officials have suggested the road remain open for a potential connection. At the very least, they asked for emergency vehicles to be granted access in the event that the road is abandoned.
There is no current connection there, and Lincoln Town Engineer Leslie Quish said Smithfield has no plans to make one right now, as far as she’s aware.
Beauregard indicated that the road is something of a cow path, and that he’s okay with offering an easement for access to emergency personnel, so long as there’s no public access between Lincoln and Smithfield via Clark Road and Lantern Road.
Town Solicitor Tony DeSisto said the project application isn’t tied to the road abandonment/easement. It can go on without it.
After much discussion, the board ultimately agreed not to move forward with the road abandonment or easement as part of the Beauregard subdivision. They referred the matter to the solicitor to make an appropriate recommendation to the town council if and when the time comes to abandon the right-of-way.
The board also discussed the affordable housing component of the application, and agreed to accept a fee in lieu of building affordable units.
An attorney for the applicant said they’re prepared to address abutter concerns raised to-date concerning the project. To that end, they agreed to return any private property and stone walls disturbed during the road-widening to their pre-construction condition.
Three new homes coming to corner of Dexter Rock, River Road
The Planning Board also considered a new application by Deborah McManus calling for the subdivision of one lot into three at the corner of River Road and Dexter Rock Road.
The applicant is looking to build two new houses, circumventing surrounding wetlands. The application would have been considered a minor subdivision, if not for the waivers needed. Those include waivers for granite curbing and sidewalks on Dexter Rock Road.
The board agreed to move the application to a public hearing at the next meeting.
They also voted to:
• Support two zoning applications for dimensional variances – one by Felix and Jackie Fernandes for David Drive and another by Pamela Villella for Jenckes Hill Road.
• Approve a one-year extension for Dawn Sherman’s extension of Woodward Road.
