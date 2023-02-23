SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield Planning Board saw small changes to the massive Stillwater Distribution Center last Thursday, as well as a pre-application hearing for Sunn Builders on Putnam Pike.
No decision was made during the pre-application hearing for Stillwater Distribution, the 1-million-square-foot building with an accompanying 120,000-square-foot building. Developers presented an update to the project with minimal changes during the Thursday, Feb. 16, Planning Board meeting.
Town Planner Michael Phillips said developers for Stillwater Distribution, located at 295 George Washington Highway, showed the board plans with a new entrance set further back from Douglas Pike. There were no votes on the $99 million project on Thursday, Phillips said.
Phillips said developers Jake Development and Rollingwood Acres worked with nearby abutter, Richard Conti, to create a shared-access driveway. Conti purchased the nearby property, the former town-owned salt barn, at 999 Douglas Pike, for $2.1 million in December 2021.
In 2008, Conti presented plans to the board for development on his property near the salt barn, and has only brought conceptual layouts to the Planning Department since its purchase.
“Nothing concrete,” Phillips said.
The driveway moved away from the intersection across from the shopping center 970 Douglas Pike to about “halfway between Douglas Pike and Laura’s,” Phillips said.
Stillwater Distribution plans still feature a sidewalk along its front on George Washington Highway, Phillips said. Plans were also changed to push the large main building further back to prevent fewer wetlands filling.
“They really were not big changes. The big building is in the back, the smaller building in the front,” Phillips said.
No tenants have been named and no lease has been signed for the warehouses yet, said Phillips, adding that there is interest in the building. He said he is aware of the discussion between developers and potential tenants.
“There are a lot of companies that have the need for that type of warehouse,” Phillips said.
Later in the evening, the Planning Board heard Sunn Builders developers, Sunn Builders Inc. and Clover Leaf LLC, discuss plans for retail businesses and a car wash at 272 Putnam Pike, across the street from Club 44.
Phillips said the car wash is planned for the street level of the development, with six 2,500-3,000 square-foot retail spaces in the back. In addition, plan details show Big Bear Outfitters retail and a shooting range in the back of the lot, as well. Big Bear’s owner said there are big moves ahead for the gun and fishing retailer in Smithfield.
Sunn Builders also shows 21 residential units on the Johnston side of the property, which is set farthest back from Putnam Pike.
Sunn Builders presented a preliminary traffic study including a potential traffic signal on Route 44.
“Obviously, traffic is a big issue. They’ll present a study at master plan,” Phillips said.
The Planning Board also heard representatives from Bryant University discussing campus-wide improvements. Bryant proposed moving the field hockey field to make room for expansion. Representatives ensured the Planning Board that there will not be issues with noise from field hockey games with abutters in its new location, said Phillips.
“They met with abutters. They have it under control,” he said.
