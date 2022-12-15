NORTH SMITHFIELD – Members of the North Smithfield Planning Board have commenced discussions on rules and regulations for marijuana sales in town.
Town residents last month voted to approve cannabis sales, with 56 percent in favor.
Board member Jeff Porter said at the board’s Dec. 8 meeting that he wants North Smithfield to potentially become a leader in the state and to draft rules and regulations as soon as possible, as he would like to take advantage of the potential tax revenue that the town would be receiving.
He used the example of the town of Plainville, Mass., which requires certain distances for marijuana facilities to be located from various types of properties, including 500 feet from schools and daycares, among others, as a great case study for North Smithfield to use when creating new zoning ordinances surrounding marijuana.
According Town Planner Mark Carruolo, the region North Smithfield is in will allow four different dispensaries catered to different categories, including workers cooperative, social equity, and two general retail stores.
Carruolo said he would like to speak to the Department of Business Regulation going forward.
“I want to make sure if there’s only going to be four dispensaries allowed in the region that we’re at least competitive with our neighbors around Rhode Island,” said Porter. He added that as well as tax revenue, restaurants and other surrounding businesses could benefit from outside customers who are coming to town and purchasing marijuana if a store is placed in North Smithfield.
Carruolo added that he will be tuning up what he has in the next couple of weeks as former Town Administrator Gary Ezvoski has expressed that the town should look into regulating the smell of the marijuana that is being produced and grown.
Other areas needing to be addressed in new rules include the use of smoking in public areas, and the board referenced Burrillville recently voting against smoking marijuana in public places.
Member Lucien Benoit maintained his stance of opposition on the matter.
“To say that we’re on board because this is a money-making proposition is a sad state of affairs. In my mind the downside is, when they come into town to get their goods, they might run over three school kids coming off the bus because they’re stoned. No one’s talking about that,” he said.
“At the end of the day it’s not about revenue for me, or I don’t believe it’s about revenue for the Planning Board, we’re obligated to do something because that’s what the residents of this community decided and we’ll go forth put forward the best ordinance we can,” Carruolo responded.
Members of the board also discussed cleaning up the zoning ordinance on solar, saying residents have complained that solar projects are changing the character of the town.
Porter said a recent application was a bit of “an eye-opening experience” for the town, as an outside attorney for an applicant’s company said there were many inconsistencies between the zoning ordinance and the town’s comprehensive plan.
“I know with a lot of the solar developments, a lot of folks have felt that that rural character has come under attack,” he said.
Carruolo said he thinks the comprehensive plan is OK, but the zoning ordinance needs to be brought up to date.
“When I looked at the zoning code even before I started here, I noticed something that was unusual, and that there were two separate zoning ordinances that regulated solar in the community. I’d never seen that before, it didn’t make a heck of a lot of sense,” he said.
He added that he would like to take the two ordinances that currently exist and combine them. “I think that would be very beneficial for the town as a whole,” said Porter.
