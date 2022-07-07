LINCOLN – The Lincoln Zoning Board will decide whether to grant a business owner on Front Street permission to install an LED message sign next Tuesday, amid concerns from the Planning Board.
Members of Lincoln’s Planning Board voted to recommend that the Zoning Board deny James Risko’s application for a special use permit to add a message board to an existing pylon sign at 172 Front St. They cited safety concerns as the reason for recommending denial.
Planning Board Vice Chairperson Michael Reilly said the area of the shopping plaza has 22 curb-cuts and two drive-thrus, one at Honey Dew and another at Navigant Credit Union, plus a post office and crosswalk.
“The last thing I think we need is an electronic reader-board (sign) that’s going to distract people from driving on that section of road,” he said, adding that the sign would take drivers’ eyes off the road.
With the number of curb-cuts and amount of traffic in that area, Reilly recommended denial of the application. Navigant has a temperature sign, he said, but it doesn’t display messages.
“I just think it’s a life safety issue,” he said. “There’s so much going on in that one section … the last thing we need is another distraction.”
Planning Board Chairperson Ken Bostic said he’d like the chief of police to weigh in on the application.
The matter is set to be heard during the July 12 zoning meeting.
The board will also hear applications for roof-mounted solar arrays inside the former Sayles Mill complex at 40 Industrial Circle and 55 Conduit St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.