NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Planning Board meeting last Thursday, May 12, was intended to be a continuation of a public hearing for Pomham Solar’s proposed array on Iron Mine Hill Road, however, members voiced hesitation on the project that had not come out at their previous meeting.
The proposed site is at 0-850 Iron Mine Hill Rd. on rural agricultural land. The array would span six acres, sitting on a total parcel of approximately 22 landlocked acres.
Residents expressed concerns with chemical use, well disruption, and surveyor boundaries between the property and its abutters.
Jeff Martin, representing Islander Solar LLC (whose parent company is Nautilus Solar), primarily spoke to the council on behalf of the project. He addressed to some concerns about chemicals and visibility of the array once it’s complete, and identified some of the stakeholders, including the Public Housing Authority of Rhode Island, who has an agreement in place with the project to discount utility bills for low-income residents of municipalities across the state.
“We look forward to developing this and getting it across the finish line, there’s a long time some of these stakeholders have been waiting for this, the Public Housing Authority has been waiting for this, and it’s a landlocked piece of property, there’s not much use for it there, and we’re going to be good stewards of it,” Martin said.
He added that there will be more than 400 feet between the limit of disturbance and the nearest neighboring structure.
“Oh, and also, we don’t use chemicals in any way,” Martin said.
Board members expressed hesitation on the project. Member Rich Keene brought up the fact that though the array would only be six acres of clearing, the project would sit in a continuous forest area.
“We continue to give up forest area to solar projects and this is a sizable one, so I have concerns about that,” Keene said.
Jeffrey Porter, board member, said he disagrees with Town Planner Mark Carruolo’s recommendation and finds the project inconsistent with the town’s comprehensive plan. While it checks off the renewable energy box, he said, it causes concerns elsewhere. He cited multiple points in the plan, including one aiming to protect non-compatible use in nonresidential neighborhoods. In defense of the land, he referenced goals 1, 2, and 4 in the “natural resources” section, which include protecting existing environments from further developments, maintaining its rural character, and restoring and protecting farms, forests, and open spaces.
“We’re kind of fitting a square peg in a round hole, that’s how it feels to me, “ Chairman Gary Palardy added.
Palardy asked the board if they thought a site visit would be worthwhile, as they had discussed at a prior meeting.
“Personally, I’m torn with this project,” David Punchak, board member, said. “I agree that it’s landlocked, it’s a good use. But there’s so many stipulations and variances… I don’t really love the project, so I think that a site visit may potentially help me, one way or the other, really make a decision.”
The board will be meeting to tour the property today, May 19, at 4:30 p.m. at 850 Iron Mine Hill Road. As a public meeting, the tour is open to residents. Next Thursday, May 26, there will be another meeting to discuss the project further.
They were fine with the solar project up the street that clear cut hundreds of acres and directly runs off to the Woonsocket Water reservoir tributary system but now they are concerned about 6 acres in the middle of nowhere? Go figure!
