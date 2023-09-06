PAWTUCKET – Developers of the vacant property at 160 Beechwood Avenue presented updated plans for parking to the Zoning Board of Appeals on Aug. 28.
Andrew Pierson, development director at PCF Development, along with Brian King of Crossman Engineering, Ed Wojcik of Ed Wojcik Architects Ltd., and Ed Pimentel from Pimentel Consulting Inc. showcased new renderings with the updated parking plans to the board, expanded by 5,000 square feet to add five more parking spaces.
During a prior meeting, zoning officials were concerned that there isn’t enough parking. The original proposal to develop the property as a single-family home included only one parking lot.
The design was changed to include lot 52, which allows for a large lot and five additional spaces. On the east side of the building, there will be 15 parking spaces for residents to use.
“We ended up with a parking lot for 20 vehicles off of Beechwood Avenue,” said King, explaining that there will be two-way parking on the right side of the building and one-way parking on the left side.
Other changes made to the original renderings of the building include adding a dumpster pad to be screened with fencing, as well as more plants, landscaping, and a crosswalk for safety.
The lot will drain to the catch basin, dry wells and rain gardens to avoid any runoff from the parking lot to Young Street.
Officials said the findings for the building were unique, with it being a pre-existing medical facility and pre-existing commercial facility.
“We were looking for consistency with the city’s comprehensive plan as well as consistency with the terms of deed restriction that came with the sale of the property from the city to PCF Development,” said Pierson.
Plans do not include a solid fence on the southeast corner of the property, with a three-foot picket fence instead.
“On the west side of the lot, there will be a solid fence that is six feet high to provide privacy to the parking lot for neighbors,” Pierson said.
The property will be used for mixed-income housing, with nine one-bedroom affordable units and six two-bedroom market rate units. Construction starts next year and will not include three-bedroom units.
“For existing units, we did data on them, looking at the one bedrooms and for all units, would offer one free parking space,” Pierson said. “Fifty-nine percent of tenants (for a one bedroom) do not have a car; only 41 percent of one-bedroom tenants have cars.”
For two-bedroom tenants, Pierson said 74 percent have a car and he expects demand for nine parking spaces at this property.
City officials published the request for proposals for the property in December 2021 and PCF Development responded by offering a concept for rehabilitation.
Last October, the city and applicant entered a purchase and sale agreement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.