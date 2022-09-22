FOSTER – Plans for a rodeo off Central Pike in Foster are on hold for now, according to property owner Juan Gonzalez, who said he still hopes to find a solution that will make everyone happy.
Gonzales, who has experience with riding bulls and running rodeos in his hometown of Attleboro, Mass., had proposed a one-day rodeo on 12.5 acres of property. His planned rodeo, which would be held on property he purchased at 0 Central Pike, would feature a 100-foot fenced-in ring and grandstand with seating for 160 people, parking for 170 vehicles for an anticipated 260 people in attendance.
Gonzalez’s plans received a positive recommendation from the Planning Board in June, with some members stating that it would be a good fit for the town.
But when abutters learned of the news, many spoke out against bringing such a large event to a rural area of town, saying they felt it would cause traffic and safety issues.
One abutter, Mark Zuena, said his opinion of Gonzalez turned from a friendly neighbor to one of distrust when he found out about the rodeo from people other than Gonzalez.
“I put everything on hold because a couple of neighbors don’t want it. I don’t want to fight with them,” Gonzalez said.
He said the only way a rodeo will now work is if he speaks with his neighbors to find a compromise where everyone is comfortable and happy.
“I want to do this the right way. I don’t want enemies, I want friends,” he said.
Gonzalez said he hopes to have a neighbor-friendly plan to propose in 2023. He said he felt many neighbors were concerned about how he would handle bulls, and said he is experienced with caring for the animals.
“Maybe we can find something different next year,” he said.
Town Planner Michael Antonellis confirmed the change of heart by Gonzalez. He said that Gonzalez initially planned to push the July 13 meeting with the Foster Board of Review for a special use permit to August, but has not contacted the Planning Department since.
“I’m considering the application withdrawn, as I have not heard from the applicant since then,” Antonellis said.
