FOSTER – Plans for a rodeo off Central Pike in Foster are on hold for now, according to property owner Juan Gonzalez, who said he still hopes to find a solution that will make everyone happy.

Gonzales, who has experience with riding bulls and running rodeos in his hometown of Attleboro, Mass., had proposed a one-day rodeo on 12.5 acres of property. His planned rodeo, which would be held on property he purchased at 0 Central Pike, would feature a 100-foot fenced-in ring and grandstand with seating for 160 people, parking for 170 vehicles for an anticipated 260 people in attendance.

