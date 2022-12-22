FOSTER – Plans for a new bus stop at the intersection of Route 94 and Route 6 in Foster have been put on hold, according to State Rep. Mike Chippendale, after a public hearing for the proposed stop was canceled.

Chippendale said the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is aggressively pushing for a new bus stop in Foster, though the exact location still needs to be found. He said plans for the original location at St. Paul the Apostle Church will not work.

