FOSTER – Plans for a new bus stop at the intersection of Route 94 and Route 6 in Foster have been put on hold, according to State Rep. Mike Chippendale, after a public hearing for the proposed stop was canceled.
Chippendale said the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is aggressively pushing for a new bus stop in Foster, though the exact location still needs to be found. He said plans for the original location at St. Paul the Apostle Church will not work.
RIPTA is still looking for a location for a stop in Foster, from which a bus will leave once in the morning and return once in the evening. Chippendale said he is meeting with RIPTA again in early January, and said they will continue looking for a location.
“As it turned out, it was not a perfect fit,” he said.
RIPTA is looking for an area near Route 94 and Route 6 with the maneuverability to turn the bus around.
“We’ve been trying to arrange for all various elements necessary to have this stop,” Chippendale said.
He said RIPTA is pushing to add a stop to Foster to assist the town in meeting the state’s required 10 percent minimum low-to-moderate-income housing stock. Foster has not reached the minimum yet, and Chippendale said developments with LMI housing need public transportation.
The process to establish the stop felt rushed, Chippendale said, adding that scheduling a public hearing for Dec. 20 before hammering out all the details was “hasty.”
RIPTA is actively working on an area for a bus to turn around and a place for travelers to leave their cars. He said RIPTA needs a safer area to enter Route 6, and if needed to take a left turn to head back toward Providence, RIPTA requires a traffic signal.
“They’re looking for a spot in a limited area,” he said.
Even though there are many small dirt lots on Route 6 where a bus could turn off, he said there isn’t really enough room to park cars or turn around.
“RIPTA is trying to establish the stop as quickly as possible,” Chippendale told The Valley Breeze & Observer.
He said he’s received numerous calls from constituents requesting a RIPTA bus stop. He said while RIPTA left in 2006 for a variety of reasons, including location and a decrease in riders, Foster residents want a new stop.
Requests typically come from people who have suffered a loss of driving privileges, such as license revocation. Others, including the elderly and disabled, also need public transportation. Chippendale said many people are also looking to save on gas due to high prices, and a commuter bus would be helpful.
The calls to his office are not overwhelming, he said, but they are constant.
RIPTA, said Chippendale, is looking for a geographical center so riders can be dropped off at a stop without much of a drive.
“That way everyone who needs one can take one of those daily trips into civilization,” he said.
