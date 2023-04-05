NORTH PROVIDENCE – The town’s elementary school upgrades advanced last week as the North Providence School Building Committee voted on key project components.
Items included allowing LeftField Project Management to enter a contract with an attorney for a feasibility study, as well as how much the town will pay to StudioJAED.
Representatives from LeftField met with the School Building Committee on March 30 to explain logistical elements of the project in an effort to expedite the process of revamping the high school and the building of three new elementary schools: Whelan, Greystone and Centredale.
The new elementary schools are going to be approximately 30,000 square feet, about 27 percent bigger than the average size of the town’s standing elementary schools.
LeftField said the project total is not to exceed $125 million, with the town expected to receive at least a 60 percent reimbursement from the state.
If the plans continue to progress at their current rate, the town can receive an additional 20 percent reimbursement through bonuses, which are set to expire next January. As long as the project is designed and has a construction manager on board by that time, the bonuses cannot be taken away, hence the urgency for committee action.
During last Thursday’s meeting, the committee voted in favor of entering a contract with Studio JAED in the amount of about $7 million for the design, architectural and engineering services for the Centredale, Greystone and Whelan projects.
The committee also voted in favor of LeftField entering negotiation with attorneys for a project labor agreement study, with a ceiling of $12,000.
LeftField is currently considering either attorney William O’Gara, of Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara, or Conley Law Associates.
Initially, the committee voted to give permission to LeftField to decide between the attorneys, but upon further discussion, LeftField representatives came to the conclusion that the committee should be involved in the final decision, which will be determined at the next committee meeting later this month.
To keep residents informed on plan, LeftField plans on launching a website related to the entire project in the coming months. The site will provide community members with frequent updates and will help to answer any questions they may have regarding the project. It will also feature a glossary of terms as well as a timeline.
LeftField said that in the past, having a project website has helped to generate interest and excitement.
