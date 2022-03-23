NORTH PROVIDENCE – About nine residents have already shared story ideas with the producers behind a planned “Our Town: North Providence” documentary by Rhode Island PBS, and some of those broader ideas will start to crystalize at a planned virtual meeting this week.
Jodi Mesolella, project director for the film, said there’s been great interest so far, with North Providence seeing a similar high level of interest and ideas to what Cumberland did last year for “Our Town: Cumberland.”
“Everything’s coming together,” she said.
Producers are asking what some of your favorite places to go or things to do are in North Providence. Local residents, businesses, schools, and community organizations are invited to contribute to this 14th installment of the “Our Town” series.
A virtual town meeting to discuss the project and how to get started is scheduled for tonight, March 23, at 6 p.m.
Those Mesolella has spoken so far include town historian Tom Greene, staff at St. Mary’s Home for Children, Stefanie Blankenship at the North Providence Library, Carol Corcelli on local landmarks and family history, and Ruth Bucci with her walking tour of historic homes, among others. She said she’s hoping to get local high school students involved as volunteer videographers.
Mesolella said on Monday that it was great to see 30 people already registered for the meeting. A more formal meeting will be held in April where people will submit details on their stories, and interview day, where PBS interviews people who are part of the film, will be held on Monday 14.
Part community builder, part culture catalog, part fundraiser, and part “day-in-the-life” video scrapbook, each edition of “Our Town” shares the local legends, historical events, and personal memoirs of a Rhode Island town and its villages. The finished product, filmed by residents and edited by Rhode Island PBS, will showcase the unique experiences, untold stories, and hidden gems that capture the essence of life in North Providence.
While North Providence residents are especially urged to participate, town residency is not required. One must only have a great North Providence story to tell. Interested amateur and professional filmmakers are encouraged to register in advance for the virtual planning meeting with a link at www.ripbs.org. Local business owners are also invited to attend for more information about promotion and sponsorship opportunities.
At the virtual town meeting, participants will learn more about the production before discussing their own topics and ideas. Rhode Island PBS staff will outline the timetable and submission deadlines. Throughout the presentation, participants can interact and ask questions in real-time chat with Rhode Island PBS staff.
“We will offer guidance, technical advice, and support to our volunteer filmmakers throughout the project, but these are definitely their stories, told by them, about their community,” said project producer Abbey Oldham.
There are no restrictions on age or experience (parental authorization will be required for participants under the age of 18), and there is no cost or compensation to participate. For those with a story in mind but no camera to capture it, Rhode Island PBS has equipment to lend by appointment.
Participants are welcome to shoot footage for their stories any time before the submission deadline of May 14. Visit ripbs.org/our-town for more information. Participants may call Mesolella at 401-222-3636, ext. 209, or email ourtown@ripbs.org.
