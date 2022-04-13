Plans for old safety complex stall again

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The future of the old public safety complex at 1967 Mineral Spring Ave. is still up in the air.
Douglas Construction Co. asked the North Providence Town Council to continue their application for a zoning change and street abandonment until next month.
The Smithfield-based construction company went back to the drawing board in February when residents and town officials opposed the proposal for a self-storage facility at the site.
Nick Durgarian, of Douglas Construction, said officials have been clear from the start that they want a more contemporary use for the property, rather than a five-unit strip mall.
The company applied for a zone change from commercial general and residential general (shared) to a district denoted as commercial general. The Town Council voted last Tuesday to continue that matter to May 3.
Jon Restivo, on behalf of Douglas Construction, said his client has been working to “reconsider and redesign” the site based on the feedback they’ve received to-date.
Alongside the zone change, the company is asking to abandon parts of Justice Street and Bourne Avenue. When considering alternative uses for the property, they figured it would help to know the exact dimensions they’re working with, Restivo said.
“We think it will be helpful if we can have this abandonment approved to maximize the potential of this lot and make sure the best possible project goes here,” he said.
He said Justice Street, located “entirely interior” to the site, is essentially surrounded by town-owned land that’s up for sale. They’re also looking to abandon a 25-foot-wide portion of Bourne, which is currently a parking area.
Town councilors were hesitant to approve a street abandonment without approving the zone change first. Restivo said the developer is looking at alternative options that may not require a zone change.
The abandonment would allow them to design a project knowing the exact setbacks, he argued, noting that there’s a strong interest in ensuring the project has a commercial component.
“That’s going to require a mix of uses. Knowing whether or not this is granted will help us identify what we can do with the property,” he said.
Restivo said the property would benefit from the road abandonment no matter the future use of the parcel, but that approving the abandonment would “maximize its potential.”
To paint the matter in a different light, Durgarian said the lot lines weren’t as-advertised when the property went under contract and that the physical dimensions of the lot are “extremely restrictive.”
The council voted to continue the road abandonment to May, along with the zone change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.