SMITHFIELD – Lacking a franchise for a proposed hotel, plans for the Smithfield Village are again on hold after the Smithfield Planning Board granted a second one-year extension for the mixed-use development.
Final plan approval for the 27-acre commercial and residential project, located at 355 Putnam Pike, was recorded by the town in March 2020, and was granted an extension last February to complete a traffic solution near the project’s entrance at Club 44 on Route 44.
Attorney Joelle Rocha, representing the project’s owners, said during the Jan. 20 Planning Board meeting that final plan approval for the project, granted 17 years after initially coming before the board, could not have come at the worst time at the beginning of the pandemic.
Rocha said market conditions have changed substantially since the 2020 approval, and the owner Churchill and Banks, is having issues finding tenants for the hotel component of the property. She said the owners hired a broker to try and search out users so the development can be built as approved.
“That is the hope,” she said.
Otherwise, Rocha said, developers may need to tweak a portion of the project.
Town Planner Michael Phillips said he discussed concerns with developers regarding the inability to find people to lease out the building.
“We understand the market has changed, and I think we all have to wait and see what happens,” Phillips said.
Rocha said it seemed like she was returning for her yearly review of the project during the meeting. Plans include 124 residential units, including 25 low-income units, in five residential buildings, as well as 22 commercial units.
Rocha added Churchill and Banks purchased the last property associated with the project, and now has ownership of all properties.
The Planning Board previously denied the project in November 2018, and the Zoning Board of Review reversed the decision in March 2019. The Zoning Board requested that the developer work with state and town officials to address traffic concerns.
Developers responded with “Qwick Kurb,” a low-cost highway lane separator serving as an alternate to Jersey barriers, near the complex’s entrance at the corner of Esmond Street and Route 44. Plans also include widening the entrance to Esmond Street off Route 44, and splitting costs with the town for a $35,000 traffic review study at 60 percent build-out and one year after occupancy. Developers will be responsible for any changes as a result of the two studies.
