GLOCESTER – Purple Cat Antique and Refine Center co-owner Al Costantino says plans are still moving forward to renovate one of the two trolley cars uncovered in the demolition of the old Purple Cat Diner.
Costantino and co-owner Meshell Adamo discovered the 1907 trolley cars when demolishing the former restaurant to make way for a new two-story barn building for selling antiques and consignments.
They decided to refurbish one of the trolley cars that was in better condition and transform it into an ice cream and soda fountain parlor.
Since then, Glocester residents have reported seeing two trolley cars in the rear of the property.
“Those in the back are not the ones being renovated,” Costantino said.
He said the trolley cars are being kept for spare parts, and the original Purple Cat trolley is stored away in a building waiting for renovations.
“It’s in a building and it’s going to take a long time to get to,” he said.
Costantino said it may be a year or longer before repairs start on the trolley, though the owners intend to keep their promises.
The trolley cars originally ran from Woonsocket to a mill in Pascoag and Harrisville. But, when the mill closed, Fred and Ida LaVoie moved the cars to Stafford Yard in Chepachet in 1929 to be turned into a diner.
The front trolley remained intact, but the rear car was cut in half to be converted into a kitchen. That one can’t be restored.
When Costantino and Adamo purchased the Purple Cat from Kevin and Keith LaVoie last year, the pair promised to preserve the legacy of the Purple Cat as well as a large elm tree planted on the property.
Costantino said work is coming along on the antique center and surrounding buildings. He said there are still several projects that need to be completed.
“There is still months and months and months of work left before we open,” he said.
Purple Cat Antique and Refine Center will feature the two-story barn for antiques, as well as eight one-bedroom apartments, five retail units, and a courtyard with a granite bench surrounding the elm tree with space for gathering and entertainment.
