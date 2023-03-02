LINCOLN – The owner of Plants to Food in Lincoln has big plans for growth in the coming years as the market for plant-based foods skyrockets.
Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos and Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Liz Tanner visited Plants to Food in Lincoln last Friday, Feb. 24, to discuss small business support programs offered by the RI Commerce Corporation.
Plants to Food is a new plant-based manufacturing company that has received financing through the Small Business Development Fund, which provides financial assistance to small businesses to help create and retain jobs.
Plants to Food was founded last year by Scott Lively, a former beef producer who also founded Dakota Beef, one of the country’s largest organic beef providers.
After more than 20 years in the meat industry, Lively pivoted to plant-based products, and aims to make Plants to Food the largest plant-based manufacturer in the country.
Plants to Food works with established brands to manufacture and distribute their products locally and nationally. From plant-based cheeses to salsa, spices and jams, the company produces a variety of products and works with several brands, including Happyist, Barrett’s Garden and Wildtree. Some of their well-known buyers include Whole Foods and Costco.
“Plants to Food helps all these other businesses to grow and help build that food ecosystem in Rhode Island,” said Tanner.
When he first opened his business in Lincoln, Lively said he was overwhelmed with the support the state gave him.
“I’ve started food businesses all over, in South Dakota, Colorado, Arizona, and Massachusetts,” he said. “I have never seen resources and community like this. Twelve weeks ago, we bought this business, and in 12 weeks, we’ve secured a $2.5 million state-backed loan.”
Plants to Food will use some of the money from the loan, which they received from Enhanced Capital through the Small Business Development Foundation, to build the country’s largest vegan bakery as well as the country’s largest cheese cave, to age thousands of pounds of plant-based cheeses per week.
Since its launch in 2021, SBDF has granted more than $18 million to 59 businesses and has helped to retain 593 jobs.
“That is significant. That is real, measurable impact,” said Tanner.
In addition to the SBDF, The RI Commerce Corporation also has a new, emerging program called the Technical Assistance Program, which provides grant funding to small businesses interested in learning how to better work with an attorney, accountants and HR.
Matos emphasized the importance of investing in small businesses and linking them with Commerce.
“This investment is helping those who are creating businesses in Rhode Island and the minority community in making sure that we provide jobs in our community. That wouldn’t happen without Commerce,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.