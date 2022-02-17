WOONSOCKET – G. Edgar Parenteau received a posthumous plaque for his service to the city and ongoing legacy last Thursday.
In an emotional ceremony in City Hall’s Finance Department, Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt unveiled the plaque dedicated to Parenteau with his family present. They shared memories of Parenteau and spoke of his extended impact.
Parenteau, a lifelong city resident and first-generation American born to French-speaking parents, was the first one in his family to attend college.
He was hired by the Finance Department in 1965 and served as city comptroller and budget manager until 1975. From 1975 to 1990 he was the city’s finance director, and financially consulted for the city until 2000. He served under five different mayors.
Parenteau, who died in July of 2019, was also a wheelchair user who survived childhood polio. According to his obituary, the baseball fan would “coach his daughter and grandson on pitching strategies from his wheelchair,” and loved the Red Sox.
The plaque states that his character was reflected in the honors he was awarded, including the Robert M. Goodrich Distinguished Public Service Award for integrity, efficacy and leadership, and the Volunteer Appreciation Award for his work with the Woonsocket Colts Baseball League.
“A polio survivor, his fortitude inspired others to donate to support hte community of polio survivors in his name,” it states, adding that he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
“The city of Woonsocket was honored by his service and is grateful for his tireless efforts to better our community,” it reads.
