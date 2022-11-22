Closing out its second year of operation, providing more than 4,500 nourishing and balanced meals across seven communities, Plates with Purpose kicked off its holiday giving campaign on Nov. 18.
Through partnerships with Mangiamo, Thirsty Beaver, Iggy’s, Gel’s Kitchen, Blackie’s, SoCo Vedge, and Atrium on Main, Plates with Purpose drives direct revenue to independent eateries in return for delicious and nourishing meals for neighbors across North Providence, Cranston, Warwick, West Warwick, Smithfield, Narragansett, and Pawtucket who need them the most.
Jennifer Capracotta, co-founder from North Providence who started the organization with Smithfield resident Jennifer Fantozzi in December of 2020, said “we’re honored to, once again, focus our year-end fundraising efforts on building positive experiences for the children served by St. Mary’s Home for Children and their families.
Our organization focuses on filling in the gaps widened by the growing rate of food insecurity across our state, working through local restaurants, and we can’t think of a better way to close out our second year than to do it the same way we did last year.”
Through its donors, Plates with Purpose was able to donate close to $2,500 in gift certificates to local restaurants and grocery stores last year.
St. Mary’s Home for Children is a non-profit agency on Fruit Hill Avenue in North Providence, providing safety, stability, and well being for children facing issues such as psychiatric illness, sexual abuse and trafficking, and special education challenges.
In its 2022 holiday appeal, SMHFC writes, “It’s no fun to spend the holidays in a residential treatment program even if this is the best place for a child to get the help they need. With your support, we will provide presents to dozens of children in our residential services as well as to low-income families in our outpatient therapy programs who struggle with basic needs.”
They hope to raise $5,000, which is the largest goal set for any of their campaign runs, “but our program has resonated with nearly 400 donors already, and what better time to rally around Rhode Island’s most vulnerable youth than the holidays?”
Fantozzi said that “everyone is feeling the financial pressures at the grocery store, at the gas pump, and with their utility bills, and this certainly makes it difficult to consider any extras. This is compounded for so many Rhode Islanders, including the children served by St. Mary’s. While extra funds for groceries is always needed, we also heard it’s a treat for residents and family members to be able to dine out, and we hope to raise enough to be able to donate even more than we did last year.”
In addition to money, Plates with Purpose is hosting Bouquets & Bubbly, a holiday-themed floral arranging workshop on Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Smithfield Senior Center. This is an interactive event led by Colleen Montondo from Betty’s Blooms in North Providence. A $55 donation covers all materials, including the vessel, a selection of high-quality, seasonal blooms, a “spirited” hot chocolate bar, and other holiday-themed refreshments. There will also be great raffles and prizes at this fun event, said organizers. All proceeds will be used to lift the spirits of many during a time that may not be filled with cheer and joy that others may experience.”
At Plates with Purpose, they believe everyone deserves to have consistent access to well balanced meals. “It warms our hearts to be able to provide the treat of dining out to as many members of SMHFC as we can.
Donations can be made online at www.plateswithpurpose.org or checks can be made out to Plates with Purpose and mailed to PO Box 114121, North Providence, RI 02911.
