Closing out its second year of operation, providing more than 4,500 nourishing and balanced meals across seven communities, Plates with Purpose kicked off its holiday giving campaign on Nov. 18.

Through partnerships with Mangiamo, Thirsty Beaver, Iggy’s, Gel’s Kitchen, Blackie’s, SoCo Vedge, and Atrium on Main, Plates with Purpose drives direct revenue to independent eateries in return for delicious and nourishing meals for neighbors across North Providence, Cranston, Warwick, West Warwick, Smithfield, Narragansett, and Pawtucket who need them the most.

