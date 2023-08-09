NORTH PROVIDENCE – Plates with Purpose, first launched in December of 2020 to partner with local restaurants in feeding the hungry, has launched its latest initiative, the Hope Chest community food cabinet in Marieville.
The neighborhood is among the poorest in North Providence, and the goal here is to improve access to household staples for residents facing food insecurity, according to the nonprofit’s founders, Jennifer Capracotta, of North Providence, and Jennifer Fantozzi, of Smithfield.
The ultimate vision, Fantozzi told The Breeze, is that people will “take what they need and leave what they can.” She and Capracotta will be monitoring the newly built cabinet, she said, but they really see this as a community project, with people donating items as they become aware of the need.
The two of them did the initial stocking, and Capracotta recently restocked the pantry as well.
“Hopefully it will be sustainable,” said Fantozzi.
This was a perfect way to continue their work, they said, and they were able to work with Mayor Charles Lombardi to find a great spot on Charles Street, she said, next to the North Providence Housing Authority at 945 Charles St.
They have a goal to create community food cabinets similar to the inaugural one in North Providence elsewhere, Fantozzi added, including soon in nearby Johnston.
The goal is to provide easy and safe access to nonperishable items to individuals and families who need them.
Since December 2020, the team of two have been partnering with independently-owned restaurants to distribute more than 6,100 “fresh and balanced meals” across eight cities and towns. Selecting North Providence as its first community for the hope chest was a full circle moment, they said, as the nonprofit’s meal delivery program started there.
Capracotta says she is always thinking of new ways to bring groups together.
“Community involvement is something we try to build into all of our work,” she said. “The Hope Chest offers a way for a community to rally for their neighbors who have trouble keeping a steady supply of food in their cupboards.”
She added that it also offers a message to those neighbors that there are generous and kind people who care about them and support them.
Capracotta’s father, a North Providence native and retired master carpenter, designed and built the cabinet, skipping no functional or decorative detail, she said.
Raising awareness is at the heart of the nonprofit’s mission, said the two, and great care is taken to prioritize areas of focus and how to reach communities.
“The name Hope Chest just came to us. Everything we do is done with the hope that we can make a difference.” said Fantozzi. “One of our guiding principles is to eliminate the stigma often associated with not being able to afford or access basic human necessities such as food, and we want the community to focus on the goodness and avoid labels that might deter someone who could really benefit from this.”
An important message welcomes visitors, they said: “It’s not how much we give, but how much love we put into giving.”
The two co-founders said they consider themselves fortunate to experience that sentiment every day because no matter the size of the donation or the hours volunteered, the impact is significant.
Items should not be left outside of the cabinet. Find more about Plates with Purpose, including how to donate, at www.plateswithpurpose.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.