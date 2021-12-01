NORTH PROVIDENCE – Back in January, The Breeze reported about two women anonymously partnering with a local restaurant through a brand-new program called Plates With Purpose to feed people in need.
Those women, long since having given up their anonymity, are Jennifer Capracotta, of North Providence, and Jennifer Fantozzi, of Smithfield, and they’re now celebrating the one-year anniversary of their nonprofit by raising funds for an organization that’s close to their hearts, St. Mary’s Home for Children on Fruit Hill Avenue in North Providence.
This represents the organization’s final fundraising effort of the year and it holds special meaning for the friends in two ways:
• First, they said, they have wanted to work with this organization since launching their program last December. The mission of SMHFC allows it to serve nearly 500 children and their families, across a number of services, 76 percent of them being younger than 18 years of age.
• Second, December marks the one-year anniversary of their program and they knew they wanted to do something really special to celebrate the milestone.
The women behind Plates With Purpose say everyone deserves to have consistent access to well-balanced meals. Through their partnerships with local, independently owned restaurants in North Providence, Smithfield, Cranston, Warwick and West Warwick, they are able to drive direct donated revenue to those establishments in return, they say, for delicious and nourishing meals for neighbors in need.
“In addition to gift cards to grocery stores, it warms our hearts to be able to provide the treat of dining out to as many members of SMHFC as we can,” they said.
The St. Mary’s Home for Children is a nonprofit agency offering comprehensive treatment programs for boys and girls traumatized by abuse or experiencing the challenges of psychiatric disorders. Children are treated and cared for in the residential, educational and outpatient programs in North Providence. The teams there focus on treatment and healing while providing the support and skills necessary for the preservation of families through programs tailored to meet the diverse needs of their clients.
While extra funds for groceries are always needed, they said, they also learned that it’s a treat for SMHFC residents and family members to be able to dine out, especially after the past 18 months.
“And we can’t think of a better way to help SMHFC raise the spirits of the children and families it serves,” they said.
They said they hope to raise $5,000, the most aggressive goal set of any campaign they’ve run for a program that’s resonated with more than 190 donors to this point, “and what better time to rally around Rhode Island’s most vulnerable youth than the holidays?”
Both Fantozzi and Capracotta have worked with SMHFC personally and were thrilled to find a way for their joint nonprofit to contribute as well. When they got the organization’s annual holiday fundraising letter, they knew an effort to collect money for gift cards to local restaurants and grocery stores had to happen.
“We really thought it matched our mission,” Fantozzi told The Breeze. “We kind of knew this one had to be special.”
The goal, she said, is that each recipient have at least $100 to spend, but organizers will certainly be happy if fundraising efforts exceed their goals.
In a recent newsletter, SMHFC staff wrote that they “are fast approaching the holiday season when we can count our many blessings that come in the form of family, food, and fun. But for the children we serve, those blessings can be harder to find. For a child who has suffered sexual abuse, a child who has emotional issues and cannot focus on school, or a child that needs a temporary place to live, the holidays can be a time of sadness and loneliness as they face the difficulties life has given them.”
Donations can be made online at www.plateswithpurpose.org or send checks made out to Plates With Purpose to PO Box 114121, North Providence, RI 02911.
Capracotta and Fantozzi have said they want their nonprofit to become a mainstay in the community, synonymous with helping people.
Participating restaurants to this point include The Neighbors Kitchen & Bar in North Providence, Thirsty Beaver Pub in Cranston, Iggy’s in Warwick, Gel’s Kitchen in West Warwick, and Blackie’s in Smithfield.
The founders of Plates With Purpose originally reached out to local low-income and senior housing facilities, churches and other organizations as they looked to expand their reach.
Fantozzi said they’ve launched campaigns each time they’ve started in a new community following that initial launch in North Providence a year ago, as well as special fundraising events for Operation Stand Down, families displaced by a fire in Cranston, and the Rhode Island Dream Center’s Thanksgiving event.
In keeping with their core charter, Fantozzi and Capracotta are expanding their campaign a bit with the SMHFC drive beyond the five initial restaurants, to help other local dining establishments as well with a little bit of extra revenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.