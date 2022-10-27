Bennett Roper with his green crystal apple
Bennett Roper, of Warwick, found a green Apple Trails crystal apple on a hike at the Wolf Hill Preserve in Smithfield with his mom, Catherine Zuffoletti. New crystal apples are hidden by Smithfield’s Economic Development Commission through November.

SMITHFIELD – Many of the 100 crystal apples being hidden along Smithfield’s seven conservation and land trust walking trails have been found, and the second half of that 100 is now being distributed.

The Smithfield Economic Development Commission brought Apple Trails back for a second year, hiding more apples along the trails in batches in October and November. In total, 33 red, 33 green, 33 yellow and one clear crystal apple will be hidden along Smithfield trails.

