SMITHFIELD – Many of the 100 crystal apples being hidden along Smithfield’s seven conservation and land trust walking trails have been found, and the second half of that 100 is now being distributed.
The Smithfield Economic Development Commission brought Apple Trails back for a second year, hiding more apples along the trails in batches in October and November. In total, 33 red, 33 green, 33 yellow and one clear crystal apple will be hidden along Smithfield trails.
Bennett Roper, 7, and his mother Catherine Zuffoletti said they walked the Wolf Hill Reserve trail a couple of weeks ago where Bennett found a green crystal apple.
Bennett said he met a fellow youngster named Austin who found two apples on the trails and re-hid one in its original location. Austin gave Bennett a hint on where to find it. Bennett said he looked for more than 30 minutes before finding the apple.
The hint, Bennett said, was to look where the green meets the red, which he said wasn’t very helpful, but his mom said it was enough for them to eventually find the apple.
“It was in a knot in a tree buried under some leaves,” he said.
Zuffoletti and her son are from Warwick, but walk Smithfield trails because they are so nice, she said. Bennett said he and his mom walk Smithfield trails all the time, and his favorite trail is the Ken Weber Conservation Cascade Brook because of its waterfall.
“We’re looking for a challenge,” Zuffoletti said of their trail explorations.
Both said they wonder where and who will find the clear crystal apple. Bennett, who found apple #50, said he plans on going back next year to find another.
His advice for others seeking an apple is to look in knots of trees and under buried leaves. The EDC said apples will be hidden in or around trees, near rocks or logs, in rock walls, or anywhere within a few feet on either side of the miles of trails.
The apples will never be on private property, and stone walls will not need to be dismantled to find an apple. The EDC asked that apple hunters leave private property undisturbed, and that people be careful of poison ivy.
Zuffoletti said the pair started hiking to get outdoors during the pandemic, and it is a hobby they both continue to enjoy. She said Austin and his family were out on the trails searching for apples, but also geo-caching, and now she and Bennett may pick up the hobby.
Linda Conti-Bovis, of the EDC, said she hears so many great stories from meeting people on the trails. Conti-Bovis said this effort is just what people needed to get back to normal after the pandemic. She said everybody is having a blast searching for apples and loves the hunt.
She said the EDC is always looking for ways to support businesses and feels Apple Trails is bringing more people to Smithfield, not only for the trails, but to patronize businesses.
Conti-Bovis said adults enjoy the trails as much as children, and it is an activity for all ages. She said she’s met people from across Rhode Island who search Smithfield for the apples.
“People are commenting on the beautiful scenic trails and posting awesome pictures as they enjoy hiking with their dogs and/or kids. I hear people sparking up conversations on the trails with other hikers about searching for the glass apples,” she said.
Conti-Bovis said the EDC encourages everyone to look at its Facebook page to post pictures, share stories, and submit suggestions. One suggestion used from last year was to place the apples out by color instead of mixing colors.
Right now, all red and green apples are out on the trails, Conti-Bovis said. Yellow apples are now going out and she said to not forget about the one special clear apple that can be on any of the seven trails. She said the EDC is not disclosing which days the apples are hidden.
“Apples can be hidden any day of the week, weekdays or weekends. You may be the lucky one and find an apple right after they are hidden just by being in the right place at the right time. If not, don’t give up and enjoy the hike,” she said.
If you haven’t found one yet, she said don’t give up.
Conti-Bovis added that the Apple Trails co-project, Savoring Smithfield, is coming up soon. Savoring Smithfield and Shop Smithfield is a passport-type brochure including up to 25 restaurants and small businesses offering discounts, promotions and/or giveaways. Passports can be picked up at Town Hall or the Senior Center, and the program runs through November and December.
Consumers have two months to patronize participating businesses to fill their passports with stickers given to them by the businesses. Participants will have the opportunity to earn a crystal apple from Apple Trails upon earning 10 or more passport stickers. Passports can be redeemed at Town Hall for their free crystal apples.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.