CUMBERLAND – Various groups, including the Blackstone River Watershed Council/Friends of the Blackstone, the National Park Service, and the Narragansett Indian Tribe, are opposing development of a hydroelectric facility at the Ashton Dam on the Blackstone River.
Comments center on everything from concerns on historic preservation, to environmental impacts, to the need to construct an 1,100-foot underground electrical line beneath the Blackstone River Bikeway, disrupting a community resource.
“The Town Council and Planning Board need to know the full story of the pros and cons concerning this project being located within a National Park and the Ashton Historical District,” says John Marsland of the Watershed Council/Friends of the Blackstone. “The old growth tree destruction alone in the temporary staging area is going against the town tree planting program. All to supply 400 homes as RI Energy is asking for a huge 24 percent rate increase.”
As noted in the NPS denial letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), it is against the law to construct a hydro facility within a national park, said Marsland.
Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens said the proposal from New England Hydropower Company is still in the early stages when it comes to town approvals, still needing both conceptual master plan and more specific preliminary plan approvals. The project must also go to the Historic District Commission for consideration, he said.
The hydro facility meets zoning requirements and is allowed by right, said Stevens. He added that he doesn’t believe that the matter will be on the August Planning Board agenda because the company wants to talk with Marsland and others about their concerns.
The project features three small buildings and a power plant below grade, said Stevens, with clearing of trees needed for access.
Representatives from New England Hydropower did not respond for comment.
During a joint agency meeting back in April, Carol Wasserman of New England Hydropower gave an update on the project with roots going back to 2017. The project has been through several versions, she said, with several changes in technology to both narrow the footprint and not to impact any flood storage.
“This river is very flashy, and I don’t have to tell you it floods,” she said in the transcript.
They ultimately decided to go with under-river technology instead of the Archimedes screw turbines seen at their completed Albion Dam hydroelectric plant to avoid the need for an above-ground powerhouse and to avoid impacts to flood storage.
The design for Ashton does not have the 100 percent fish survivability rate of the Archimedes screw design, she said, but they were designing everything to have as little impact as possible.
Testimony mentioned that Stevens had worked for the company as a private consultant, questioning whether there can be a fair process, but Wasserman said at the time that Stevens ran the issue by the Ethics Commission and told them that he was not working on this particular project.
Stevens told The Breeze this week that he didn’t end up going to the commission, but did stop working for the company last May and hasn’t worked for them since. He said he resigned out of an abundance of caution.
In a June 20 letter to FERC from Eric Breitkreutz, superintendent of the Blackstone River Valley National Historical Park, he states that the Ashton Dam is a contributing resource to the Ashton National Register Historic District and a contributing resource to the Blackstone Canal National Register Historic District.
“The commission and the National Park Service generally support renewable energy projects, but are responsible for ensuring that such projects do not compromise or adversely affect historic resources,” he wrote. “However, this project is proposed to be developed within the boundaries of a National Park unit, and if licensed and constructed, would adversely affect the nationally significant historic resources within the Blackstone River State Park Site and Ashton Mill Site of Blackstone River Valley National Historical Park.”
Nancy Brown-Garcia, chief deputy historic preservation officer with the Narragansett Indian Tribe, also wrote to FERC during June’s public comment period opposing the project and stating that common sense “flew out the window” for economic gain on a project that’s “annihilating waterways.”
“Do people outside of the tribes ever consider the overwhelming consequences and current conditions of this ancient ailing river without the potential hazards the dam could cause, while now adding more?” she wrote.
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has also listed a series of concerns, including a potential serious impact to the aquatic habitat from the project.
Stephanie Covino, program manager for the Blackstone Watershed Collaborative, encouraged denial of the project in a letter of opposition, citing impacts to sewer infrastructure, lack of critical plans and information, impact to the bike path and recreational resources, and impacts to the canal, the environment, vegetation and habitat, minimal energy production, and historic and cultural resources.
The collaborative, a network of more than 100 nonprofits, universities, businesses and others, opposes use of the dam to generate hydropower, said Covino, saying the applicant hasn’t met numerous study requests and their stated area of impact is completely inaccurate.
“We stand with our local tribes on whose un-ceded ancestral land we reside, including the Narragansett Indian Tribe, in opposing this project and highlighting the need to be a voice for this river, its heritage, and culture,” she wrote. “As the original indigenous stewards of the land, the Narragansett that have a sacred connection to the river and its bounty, and the cultural impacts of this project should not be overlooked.”
