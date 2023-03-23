CUMBERLAND – John Pliakas, the EMS chief previously placed on leave pending an internal review of the department, has announced his departure.
Pliakas delivered his resignation letter to Mayor Jeff Mutter on Tuesday.
“While I was confident that the results of the recent review would allow me to return to unrestricted full duty status, and I am grateful for your providing me the opportunity to do so, I would like to decline the opportunity,” he wrote.
After extensive thought, he said he decided to pursue another opportunity, and to retire from his position with Cumberland EMS as soon as it’s acceptable.
“It has been a pleasure to serve as part of your administration, and your unique interest and support of the Department of Emergency Medical Services and public safety is recognized and appreciated,” he said. “I wish the members of the department well and I hope that the department will continue to maintain its identity and move in a forward trajectory under new leadership.”
Pliakas said he’s available to help in an interim capacity.
Mutter said that the review did not reveal any egregious misconduct.
“Our EMS Department is recognized as a top agency statewide and went above and beyond during COVID. Chief Pliakas was a big part of that,” he said.
The Breeze reported last month that Pliakas was on leave as chief, but not from the department, pending an internal review of operations.
The review was said by employees to be prompted by the departure of a longtime member of the department and statements they made during an exit interview.
