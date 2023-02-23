CUMBERLAND – John Pliakas is on leave as chief of Cumberland EMS and the department is now under internal review, The Valley Breeze learned this week.
Mayor Jeff Mutter confirmed the move and said that Pliakas is on leave as chief and not from the department. The person serving as EMS chief in Cumberland does not staff the ambulance.
Asked if specific actions by Pliakas toward other department members are under review, Mutter said it’s an “internal review overall.”
Sources within the department say the review was sparked after the departure of a longtime member of the department and statements they made during their exit interview. Employees indicated that issues have been simmering for some time. A social media post from the departing member, provided to The Breeze, says she was leaving to address her mental health.
Paramedic Capt. Scott Dessert has been placed in charge of EMS, according to staff.
A closed-door executive session of the Town Council has been called for tonight, Feb. 23, to discuss allegations of misconduct, but The Breeze was unable to confirm whether that meeting is related to Cumberland EMS. Council President Mike Kinch said Tuesday that he’s aware of what will be discussed at the meeting, but could neither conform nor deny that it’s about Pliakas and EMS.
The Breeze reported on the return of Pliakas to his native Cumberland in 2017. One of the first paramedics in the town’s rescue department in the 1980s, he later served for a time as director before departing again. He officially took over as director of the only all-paramedic municipal EMS service in the state in August of 2017, after serving as deputy medical director since January of that year.
Pliakas also worked for a time running the first paramedic program in the state at Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket, and was Cumberland’s rescue director from 1997 to 2000, when he left to work as a flight paramedic in Boston for 14 years. He then worked at Community College of Rhode Island as an EMA and fire science program curriculum and special projects coordinator.
There were rumors rumbling this week that EMS could be merged with Cumberland Fire as part of the current review. Asked about that possibility, Mutter said he has “no intention of merging fire at the moment.”
“We are reviewing (the) department as a whole,” he said. “The leave is part of that review and should not be interpreted otherwise.”
When a new EMS contract was signed in December of 2021, Mutter noted that Cumberland EMS remains the envy of other communities, and he was grateful for how employees there stepped up so much during the difficult times of the pandemic.
Pliakas was asked during those deliberations why the deputy chief was being removed from the union as part of the deal, and he responded that it was because the chief was the only one who could render discipline at the time as a non-union member.
