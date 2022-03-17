LINCOLN – Poke Bros is coming to the Lincoln Commons. The fast casual restaurant is the latest tenant to move into the Lincoln Commons, formerly the Lincoln Mall, property off George Washington Highway.
Burlington is the shopping center’s other new tenant, and is expected to open this spring.
Poke Bros is a franchise specializing in fresh fish, Hawaiian style.
“Poké is essentially sushi in a bowl,” according to the company website. “This fresh healthy cuisine originated from Hawaii and features cubed-cut raw fish mixed in a bowl with rice, veggies and flavorful toppings. A build-your-own approach allows you to craft your bowl with all of the fresh and healthy ingredients you like.”
There are 65 restaurants nationwide, and the Lincoln location would be the first in New England.
The restaurant has applied for a victualing license, and was set to go before the Town Council for approval on Tuesday. The license application lists the future business hours as 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Another license application for a new food truck business was postponed to next month, because the applicant couldn’t attend Tuesday’s meeting.
In other local food news, Miller’s Tavern is now open on School Street, about a year after earning council approval. The eatery at 48 School St. is owned by David Miller, who operates several Irish taverns in Rhode Island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.