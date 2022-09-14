NORTH PROVIDENCE – Police in North Providence have acquired new speed signs to notify motorists of how fast they’re going and hopefully use passing reminders to motivate them to slow down.

Chief of Police Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. updated the Town Council on Sept. 6 on a number of efforts by his department to curb speeding, including installation by the Department of Public Works of new false speed bumps on Woodward Road.

Tags

(2) comments

shaboop777
shaboop777

What gets me, and I'll never understand this - North Providence is the ONLY TOWN in Rhode Island in which the residents believe they own the streets as well as their homes located in said streets. If you've got children and grandchildren and they're safe inside your home, how is a speeding vehicle bothering you? If you've got children and grandchildren outside, 9 out of 10 times, a driver will slow up by tapping their brakes for the safety of the children... it's the 1 bad apple that spoils the whole bunch and its few and far between. Have you nothing else to do other than be an angry Karen over something that literally does not affect you? If the speed limit on Woodward Rd is 25 and I'm doing 35... who am I hurting if there's no children around/no residents going for walks? Stop crying.

Add Reply
PRS
PRS

Mailing tickets weeks later is not an answer unless the goal is just to make money and get people to slow down for 50 feet and speed back up again, which can often be more dangerous than letting people drive a few mph over the posted limit.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.