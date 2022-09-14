NORTH PROVIDENCE – Police in North Providence have acquired new speed signs to notify motorists of how fast they’re going and hopefully use passing reminders to motivate them to slow down.
Chief of Police Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. updated the Town Council on Sept. 6 on a number of efforts by his department to curb speeding, including installation by the Department of Public Works of new false speed bumps on Woodward Road.
Complaints from the Woodward Road residents who had requested action seem to have dissipated, Ruggiero said. A crash occurred just prior to the lines being painted, he said, seemingly justifying the concerns of those who wanted action.
The painted lines are meant to trick even a motorist who passes frequently into slowing down at the sight of them.
Four new speed signs, measuring about one foot by one foot, are being placed on telephone poles at trouble spots based on requests and input from the council, said Ruggiero, and though they’ll need to be erected using a bucket truck, they are portable and will be moved to new areas as needed. They are powered by the sun.
“They’re being charged as we speak,” the chief told council members of the signs, which would hopefully be placed by last Friday and set to flash when drivers hit a certain speed over the limit.
The speed signs, which show motorists how fast they’re going compared to the speed limit, will be utilized alongside continued deployment of speed trailers, which have a similar function but allow the collection of data and larger messages to the public.
Ruggiero said his goal of creating a traffic unit in the Police Department has been limited somewhat due to short staffing.
“We hear the requests from citizens, as you all do,” he said.
There will be 60 officers in the department as of Sept. 15, following a resignation, and three more candidates are in the police academy. Total staffing levels are now supposed to be at 67 according to new numbers approved by town officials, said Ruggiero, and even after the three new officers are added in February, the department will still be short of that at 63.
The department is doing its best while hurting on staffing power, said Ruggiero, but they “do hear the wants and requests and needs of residents and citizens” and continue to respond as they are able.
Councilor Steven DiLorenzo said he believes the speed signs will act as a hindrance to speeding by putting it in drivers’ mind that they’re being watched.
“That’s our hope and goal,” said Ruggiero, who told councilors that the department will see how the four devices work before committing to purchasing more. The attraction to them of these devices in particular is that they’re movable, he said, adding that they’re placed high enough off the ground to not be vandalized.
Councilor Steve Loporchio asked if there’s an option to capture a driver’s speed with a picture and then send a notice of violation, but Ruggiero responded that the more sophisticated the device, the more money it costs. He said the town can definitely look into a camera enforcement program similar to what other communities have implemented in school speed zones.
The council last week also discussed the idea of creating new school speed zones for certain streets, such as Brook Farm Road and West River Parkway near Birchwood Middle School. Councilor Ken Amoriggi said speeding complaints on the two roadways are something he and Councilor Stefano Famiglietti have been dealing with their entire term, and he said it makes sense to look into whether to add a school speed zone in this area. The council sent those requests to the ordinance subcommittee for review.
Amoriggi said residents in the area are on high alert due to traffic safety concerns, noting that he goes walking there often with his wife and daughter and they see the situation firsthand. Amoriggi noted that there was some thought from previous administrations that the situation there was not as bad as people were making it out to be. Some people aren’t stopping at any of the stop signs here, he said, some due to overgrowth covering them.
Ruggiero mentioned that Council President Dino Autiello had previously mentioned concerns about speeding in the area of Stephen Olney Elementary School. He said police can definitely look to address the issue by adding one of their new speed signs and taking other steps as well.
The chief mentioned how there were some concerns on Cottage Avenue near McGuire School as well, with a request for a buses-only area, and they were able to address it through a commonsense solution of having kindergarten students walk down eight steps to leave the school where everyone else departs.
The Police Department is here to serve its citizens, said the chief. North Providence is fortunate to have many of its calls be more of this nature than more serious crime, and “I’m OK with that.” Whatever police can do to keep citizens and students safe, that is their priority, he said.
Ruggiero said he always tells his officers that residents run the department. Along with Mayor Charles Lombardi as public safety director, he said, police are here to serve the 38,000 residents of town and whatever they need, including adding school speed zones with lowered speed limits.
Councilor Mario Martone told the chief he’s noticed an increase in officers on main roadways with school back in session, saying he assumes that they’re still paying attention to what’s happening on side streets.
That is correct, said Ruggiero. The school shooting in Texas remains at the forefront of everyone’s mind, he said, which is why police have maintained a heavy presence at schools during the opening days, but the focus is still on continued enforcement and visibility in neighborhoods.
He mentioned that as of this week, Lt. Tom Jones is no longer in charge of the department’s community policing efforts, as he’s been succeeded in that role by Sgt. Christopher Puleo. Puleo understands what’s expected of him, and that’s to address the wants and needs of residents, said Ruggiero, and he answers directly to the chief instead of having an extra layer of supervision where something might get lost in translation.
The chief gave an example of how police are trying to be more flexible in actually assessing the reality of problems. One younger officer responding to traffic concerns on Stella Drive near Greystone Elementary School found traffic to be light, he said, but the reason for that was because people are working at that time and students were back in school. Puleo, he said, will have a flex shift to be able to analyze conditions later in the afternoon, and hopefully once police staffing numbers are up, the department will be able to beef up its traffic unit to focus solely on responding to such calls.
Ruggiero urged councilors to please call him whenever they have a concern, saying it’s never a burden or bother to do so. Everyone has the same goal, he said, and that’s for a safer town.
Also at the Sept. 6 meeting, council members acted on a number of traffic and parking changes based on the recommendation of the ordinance subcommittee, including designating Eliot Avenue and Barrett Avenue near Stephen Olney Elementary School as a school speed zone.
(2) comments
What gets me, and I'll never understand this - North Providence is the ONLY TOWN in Rhode Island in which the residents believe they own the streets as well as their homes located in said streets. If you've got children and grandchildren and they're safe inside your home, how is a speeding vehicle bothering you? If you've got children and grandchildren outside, 9 out of 10 times, a driver will slow up by tapping their brakes for the safety of the children... it's the 1 bad apple that spoils the whole bunch and its few and far between. Have you nothing else to do other than be an angry Karen over something that literally does not affect you? If the speed limit on Woodward Rd is 25 and I'm doing 35... who am I hurting if there's no children around/no residents going for walks? Stop crying.
Mailing tickets weeks later is not an answer unless the goal is just to make money and get people to slow down for 50 feet and speed back up again, which can often be more dangerous than letting people drive a few mph over the posted limit.
