PAWTUCKET – Police on Wednesday arrested a suspect in the shooting of two men outside the Fab City Cigar Lounge on Jan. 24.
With the help of the Rhode Island State Violent Fugitive Task Force, police arrested Providence man Trequan Baker, 29, in the homicide of Qudus Kafo and assault on Bruno Vaz.
The Cambridge Street resident will be arraigned Thursday morning in Sixth District Court in Providence on charges of first-degree murder, discharging a gun during a commission of a crime, resulting in death, discharging a gun during the commission of a crime of violence, resulting in bodily injury, and carrying a pistol or revolver without a license.
Additionally, Pawtucket police thanked and recognized the Cranston Police Department for their help in identifying Baker's vehicle by way of their Flock Camera system.
The City Council's Board of License Commissioners, in an emergency meeting Tuesday, temporarily suspended licenses at the cigar bar.
City Council President David Moran extended condolences to the family of Kafo, 36, as well as prayers to Bruno Vaz, 37, who was still in the hospital this week.
Mayor Donald Grebien said in a statement that the city is saddened by the shooting of the two men, extending condolences to the Kafo family on their loss.
“The reoccurring violence related to this business is deeply concerning,” he said. “Fab City Cigar Lounge is a public nuisance, putting a strain on the Pawtucket Police Department resources. Chief Tina Goncalves and the PPD are always working to put an end to these tragic incidents.”
Police said in a release that they responded to Fab City Cigar Lounge, 1438 Newport Ave., for a shooting at 12:48 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 24. They found two adult males outside with gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to Rhode Island Hospital, and Kafo was pronounced dead.
Police said the incident appears to have stemmed from an earlier altercation that occurred inside the lounge.
In October of 2020, the City Council approved a permanent expansion of premises outside at Fab City, despite a neighbor’s objections. It did so at Moran’s recommendation, with stipulations in place.
The establishment had had several instances of violating COVID restrictions and having the police called to break up fights over the previous summer.
