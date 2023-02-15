CUMBERLAND – Police on Tuesday arrested someone on the spot after they allegedly tried to get students from McCourt Middle School to get into their car.
The alleged incident happened in front of a police officer who was talking to the children, according to Supt. Phil Thornton.
“Certainly we want all parents to have conversations with their kids about this type of situation,” said Thornton, adding that it's not something you see every day where someone attempts such a thing in front of an officer.
According to Thornton, three students were talking with a member of the Cumberland Police Department outside the school because they had found an item on the ground that they wanted to turn in. While speaking with the officer, a driver pulled up to them and told the students to get into the car. The police officer approached the driver and arrested them for their actions.
“The students and their families are working with the school resource officer to ensure that they feel safe and comfortable,” said Thornton. “Please take this opportunity to talk with your children about how they would handle a situation like this in the community. If you ever have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to your school’s school resource officer or building principal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.