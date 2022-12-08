LINCOLN – Lincoln police officers have increased patrols of the town’s parks after multiple reports of vandalism earlier this year.
“There was an uptick of vandalism in our parks over the spring and summer of this year, and we’ve since asked the Police Department to go out and regularly check the parks in addition to the schools and other areas of town that they regularly patrol,” said Town Administrator Phil Gould.
The Breeze reported earlier this year that several Lincoln parks had been targeted by vandals, including Manville Park and Fairlawn Park. Damage included broken items, explicit graffiti and excessive litter.
Manville Park is Lincoln’s most recently updated town park, with work on a new soccer field wrapping up earlier this year. Fairlawn was completely renovated in 2019.
In response to the vandalism, Gould asked the Lincoln Police Department to step up patrols and make their presence in the parks known.
Since then, police havre included a list of “town park checks” on its monthly activities report to the Town Council.
The breakdown of the checks is as follows:
• In October, there were 40 checks done at Manville Park, 38 checks done at Albion and Fairlawn Parks, 24 at Lime Acres, and six at Lonsdale and Saylesville. The latter two properties are visited more frequently as part of the department’s school checks.
• In September, officers checked Manville Park 46 times and Fairlawn 43 times. Thirty-seven checks were done at Albion and Lime Acres, 33 at Lonsdale and 21 at Saylesville.
• There were 68 checks done at Fairlawn and Manville in August, 49 at Albion, 44 at Lime Acres, 19 at Saylesville and 18 at Lonsdale.
• Officers patrolled Fairlawn Park 81 times and Manville Park 79 times in July. They did 61 patrols at Lime Acres, 58 in Albion, 37 in Saylesville and 30 in Lonsdale.
Radar trailer gathers data
In addition to town park patrols, Lincoln police have been moving their radar trailer around town to collect data on the speed of passing drivers.
In recent months, the radar trailers have been on School Street, Great Road, Angell Road, New River Road, Old River Road, Manville Avenue and Bouvier Avenue.
The trailer was also placed on Westwood Road and Front Street during the summer.
There were 114 motor vehicle stops initiated in October, 68 citations and 56 warnings issued. The month before, there were 159 motor vehicle stops, 88 tickets and 61 warnings given.
August brought 202 motor vehicle stops, 82 tickets and 91 warnings, while July saw 143 stops, 67 tickets and 52 warnings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.