JOHNSTON – Rhode Island State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Route 6 in Johnston on Saturday, Feb. 11.
At around 7:30 p.m., troopers from the Scituate Barracks and members from the Johnston Fire Department responded to crash involving a single vehicle on the off-ramp to Killingly Street from Route 6 east in Johnston.
The investigation revealed that a BMW sedan was traveling on Route 6 east in the area of Killingly Street. The operator of the BMW attempted to negotiate the off-ramp from Route 6 east to Killingly Street at a high rate of speed, said police in a release. The operator failed to negotiate the right-turning curve in the off-ramp, and the BMW entered the grass embankment and traveled approximately 250 feet east down the embankment.
At that point, the operator steered left, attempting to correct back toward the highway, which caused the vehicle to roll over on its passenger side. The BMW rolled down the embankment before striking the ground with the passenger side front fender. The BMW then rolled over on the passenger side hood one complete revolution, cleared the on-ramp from Killingly Street to Route 6 east, and came to final rest on its tires, facing east in the wood line.
The operator was unbelted and ejected. The front passenger, the only other occupant, was extricated from the vehicle by Johnston Fire and Rescue.
The operator, identified as Jimmie Pemberton, 49, of Fall River, Mass., was transported to Rhode Island Hospital by Johnston Rescue and pronounced dead a short time later.
The passenger, a female from Providence, was also transported to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She remains in critical condition.
Members of the State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit and the Forensic Services also responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.