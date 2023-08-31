SCITUATE – Scituate police are familiarizing themselves with neo-Nazi extremist groups after 15 Ziploc bags with their materials were removed from Scituate driveways this month.
According to police reports, Officer Alec Allaire responded to calls for service after homeowners found racist neo-Nazi materials.
Upon arrival, Allaire spoke to homeowners who said they found New England Nationalist Social Club propaganda thrown near their driveway. Allaire found 15 bags containing propaganda describing the decline of the Caucasian population in each New England state.
The homeowner said the items were thrown from a moving vehicle.
The homeowner asked that the incident be documented out of fear that neo-Nazi groups are growing across the U.S.
Another resident reached out to The Valley Breeze & Observer the same day on Aug. 12 after finding similar materials in their driveway. Upon calling the police, they learned it was thrown in every other driveway on Elmdale Road and West Greenville Road.
The next day, the resident said more of the same was found at the North Scituate tennis courts near North Scituate Elementary School. Flyers were posted to poles featuring information from the supremacist group Patriot Front. The person removed the materials and disposed of it.
A case was also created with the Anti-Defamation League in Boston. The residents said that they are unsure what local police or Town Council will do, or if there is anything to do. Either way, they said, it is concerning all the same.
“As a lifelong resident of Rhode Island and a long-time resident of this area, it’s extremely concerning to see hate groups and/or white supremacists actively canvassing the area, especially at the elementary school,” said one.
The police report said the bags, which contained rocks to weigh them down, were seized and placed at the station for evidence purposes. According to the report, officers should familiarize themselves with these group and their extremist views.
The Anti-Defamation League describes the Patriot Front as a white supremacist group whose members believe their ancestors conquered America and bequeathed it to them, justifying hate and intolerance under the guise of preserving the ethnic and cultural origins of its members’ ancestors.
Since 2019, Patriot Front has been responsible for the majority of the white supremacist propaganda in the U.S. and is considered the most visible white supremacist group, according to the ADL.
The Nationalist Social Club, NSC-131 is based in New England, and sees themselves as soldiers at war with a hostile, Jewish-controlled system that is deliberately plotting the extinction of the white race, according to the ADL. The group hopes to form an underground network of white men to fight against their perceived enemies through localized direct actions.
