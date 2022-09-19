2 Marian Lane
WOONSOCKET – Police have confirmed that two bodies were found in the home of former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard at 2 Marian Lane in Woonsocket on Monday.

Lt. Matthew Richardson said the bodies of an elderly woman and elderly man were found “in an advanced state of decomposition” within the home, but declined to comment on where in the home they were found. He said it will be up to the medical examiner’s office to confirm the identity of the deceased.

