NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mark Santilli is due in court this Thursday, Oct. 28, at 9 a.m. to face murder charges connected to his alleged stabbing of Torrezz Lumpkins in a home on Smithfield Road.
Deputy Chief Robert Lepre Sr. said the two men knew each other, adding that the victim “might have even stayed over at the apartment.
“I don’t know if they were friends,” he said.
Lepre said Tuesday that he wouldn’t attempt to guess at Santilli’s motives.
“I don’t want to surmise,” he said.
Santilli, who will turn 60 in December, was arrested after allegedly stabbing Lumpkins, 29, in the neck. Police responded to the home on Oct. 20 for a reported disturbance and arrived to find Lumpkins suffering a severe neck injury. He was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
The incident remains under investigation, but police say this wasn’t a random killing.
The victim’s brother, Thomas Lumpkins, an outreach specialist for the Nonviolence Institute, told media outlets that his brother was a good man who “loved hard,” calling him a “tough dude” and saying they had a rough upbringing.
Torrezz was a protector who would go to bat for those he loved, Lumpkins said, and he wants him to be remembered not for his demons but for the fact that he loved and fought for those he loved.
His brother said Lumpkins was dead by the time he arrived.
Santilli, who is facing first-degree felony murder charges, was held without bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.