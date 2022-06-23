LINCOLN – Richard Irvin, a registered level III sex offender, has moved to the area of 86 Smith St. in Lincoln.
Irvin was convicted in 2019 of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14. The 30-year-old has brown hair and brown eyes, and is listed as 5’9”.
Rhode Island law grants law enforcement permission to inform the public of a sex offender’s release from prison, when the Sex Offender Board of Review determines that the notification will enhance public safety and protection.
The Lincoln Police Department said the notification is not intended to increase fear. Irvin’s offense requires registration with law enforcement – but he has served the sentence imposed and is not wanted by police at this time.
“The Lincoln Police Department has no legal authority to direct where an offender may or may not live. Unless a court order exists, an offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he or she chooses,” a release stated. “Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level, which reflects only a potential to re-offend.”
There are three levels of risk under the act, with Level III being the highest risk to re-offend.
“Abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass registered offenders will not be tolerated and may be a crime,” the release stated. “Further, abuse could potentially end law enforcement’s ability to do community notification. We believe that if community notification ends because of community harassment, the only person who wins is the sex offender, since sex offenders derive power through secrecy.”
